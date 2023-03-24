News

Businessmen sue IGP over unlawful arrest, demand N10bn compensation

Two businessmen, Moses Pam Dalyop and Abdulmumuni Yakubu, have sued the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Tunji Disu, who is in charge of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Chuangyue Industrial Nigeria Limited and Chen Taohong at a Jos High Court.

They are demanding N10 billion as compensation for their alleged unlawful arrest, assault, torture, detention, embarrassment, harassment, pain and inconveniences caused. In the suit filed by their counsel, Gyang Zi Esq, RT Yilwatda Esq, GT Gontur of Gyang Zi &co Knight Firm, the duo asked the court to declare their arrest, humiliation, embarrassment, harassment, torture, and detention illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional. They also requested from the court an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents either by themselves, servants, previews, or officers from further arresting, torturing, humiliating, harassing, threatening, and or further torturing or detaining them. Dalyop and Yakubu also demanded an order directing the respondents to release them from detention.

The businessmen said they were arrested on March 13 and 14 by the IRT and taken to A Division Police Station Jos and later moved to Abuja where they were detained. The duo were arrested based on the complaint of the Chuangyue Industrial and Chen Taohong. Meanwhile, counsel for the complainants, Gyang Zi described the conduct of the respondents against his clients as a violation of the provision of Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

