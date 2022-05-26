Business

Busiswa, Davido, Dbanj to perform at YouTube Africa Day Concert

YouTube has announced a stellar lineup of artists hailing from five countries, who will be performing at this year’s Africa Day Concert. Like previous editions, the Africa Day Concert which is in its third year will be hosted by superstar Idris Elba.

The annual concert is a musical homage to Africa, showcasing the vibrant African music stars who are making headlines across the world. According to the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, the concert seeks to bring Africans, and people from across the world together to celebrate a continent that is home to more than 1.5 billion people and is spawning new ways of artistic expression. He informed that this year’s concert will feature artists from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, South Africa, and Congo who are set to perform.

“The concert will be streamed exclusively on YouTube at 19:00 CAT / 18:00 WAT on the 25th of May, 2022. “The Africa Day Concert promises show-stopping performances from talented African music stars. “YouTube as a platform has been a mainline for connecting African artists to people all around the world and the Africa Day Concert is an opportunity to reaffirm You- Tube’s support for African artists as they showcase the vibrant sounds and culture that makes Africa truly unique,” he said.

 

