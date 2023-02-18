Busola Tejumola, Wana Udobang, others speak on indigenous contents for 2023 at Africa Nxt Conference

Africa Magic held an intimate conversation with Nigerian film makers and enthusiasts at the 2023 Africa NXT Festival. Moderated by renowned poet, writer and film maker, Wana Udobang, the panel conversation featured a chat with the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola and MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Director, Atinuke Babatunde. Other key panel members included Series Producer of Nwanyi Ike, Victor Okpala, Series Producers, Irora Iya, Allen Onyige and Adeniyi Joseph-Omobulejo, and Head of Production, MultiChoice, Victor Aghahowa.

The conversation centred on ‘the imperative of indigenous content’, where the panel discussed the importance of creating authentic African stories in local languages. Tejumola explained that it was essential to have these discussions about creating more indigenous contents because there has been so much westernisation, thanks to the world being a global village. She said, “In Nigeria alone, we have over 250 tribes and ways of living, and stories for days. We can tell 250,000 stories in a year, and you won’t repeat any of them. There is just uniqueness and diversity in our stories.

As a brand, we are not just jumping on a trend with indigenous stories. ‘‘We’ve told these stories for over a decade through our Africa Magic Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa channels. As much as we believe that local content that appeals nationally is good, we know that people want to see themselves represented on screen.” As part of the drive to tell more indigenous stories like the newly released Nwanyi Ike and the upcoming Africa Magic original series – Dala Dala and Irora Iya, MultiChoice Nigeria is beginning the indoctrination from the younger filmmakers.

Through its MultiChoice Talent Factory, they encourage young storytellers to tell more of our local stories through programmes like ‘Colours of Africa’. Also, Babatunde said, “We are telling the young talents not to let their stories be shaped by the narratives of the West. The MultiChoice Talent Factory also has ‘Colours of Africa’, specially reserved for indigenous stories.”

While it is essential to tell African stories creatively, it’s also imperative that they are produced correctly and interestingly. Aghahowa said that it simply as telling culturally authentic stories that can strike a chord with someone Even though Africa Magic isn’t creating a new niche and is instead tapping into an already existing market, the goal for speaking about and championing indigenous content is to amplify that indigenous film space. Africa Magic wants to upscale that part of the industry. MultiChoice is making it happen by training more filmmakers. Beyond the Talent Factory, the broadcasting company has a portal where creatives can register to engage with other creatives.

