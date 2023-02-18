Arts & Entertainments

Busola Tejumola, Wana Udobang, others speak on indigenous contents for 2023 at Africa Nxt Conference

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Africa Magic held an intimate conversation with Nigerian film makers and enthusiasts at the 2023 Africa NXT Festival. Moderated by renowned poet, writer and film maker, Wana Udobang, the panel conversation featured a chat with the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola and MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Director, Atinuke Babatunde. Other key panel members included Series Producer of Nwanyi Ike, Victor Okpala, Series Producers, Irora Iya, Allen Onyige and Adeniyi Joseph-Omobulejo, and Head of Production, MultiChoice, Victor Aghahowa.

The conversation centred on ‘the imperative of indigenous content’, where the panel discussed the importance of creating authentic African stories in local languages. Tejumola explained that it was essential to have these discussions about creating more indigenous contents because there has been so much westernisation, thanks to the world being a global village. She said, “In Nigeria alone, we have over 250 tribes and ways of living, and stories for days. We can tell 250,000 stories in a year, and you won’t repeat any of them. There is just uniqueness and diversity in our stories.

As a brand, we are not just jumping on a trend with indigenous stories. ‘‘We’ve told these stories for over a decade through our Africa Magic Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa channels. As much as we believe that local content that appeals nationally is good, we know that people want to see themselves represented on screen.” As part of the drive to tell more indigenous stories like the newly released Nwanyi Ike and the upcoming Africa Magic original series – Dala Dala and Irora Iya, MultiChoice Nigeria is beginning the indoctrination from the younger filmmakers.

Through its MultiChoice Talent Factory, they encourage young storytellers to tell more of our local stories through programmes like ‘Colours of Africa’. Also, Babatunde said, “We are telling the young talents not to let their stories be shaped by the narratives of the West. The MultiChoice Talent Factory also has ‘Colours of Africa’, specially reserved for indigenous stories.”

While it is essential to tell African stories creatively, it’s also imperative that they are produced correctly and interestingly. Aghahowa said that it simply as telling culturally authentic stories that can strike a chord with someone Even though Africa Magic isn’t creating a new niche and is instead tapping into an already existing market, the goal for speaking about and championing indigenous content is to amplify that indigenous film space. Africa Magic wants to upscale that part of the industry. MultiChoice is making it happen by training more filmmakers. Beyond the Talent Factory, the broadcasting company has a portal where creatives can register to engage with other creatives.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Performances, creativity as SPAN holds graduation gala

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), one of the leading performing arts organisations in Nigeria, held its first graduation event since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. SPAN’s objective is to educate, empower and present the talents, skill and creativity of performing artists at its finest. […]
Arts & Entertainments

BALEPO OSCAR: AY gave my career a breakthrough as a celebrity stylist

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

From AY to Broda Shaggi, Nigerian celebrity stylist, Balepo Oscar and his styling agency, La’baleo Collection, has been responsible for the glamorous look and impeccable style of most of Nigeria’s celebrities. He explains the concept of celebrity styling to ROSEMARY NWOSU in this interview while recounting his journey to becoming one of the nation’s most […]
Arts & Entertainments

Harness potentials of entertainment industry for economic growth, Olabode urges FG

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A record label executive, Mrs. Temmie Olabode, has advised the Federal Government to take full advantage of the potentials in the entertainment industry for the economic growth of the country. She stressed that if properly managed, Nigeria entertainment industry is capable of generating enough revenue to run the country, insisting that, it was high time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica