Busy print, plain pants make perfect match

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE Comment(0)

Whenever you think of ‘The perfect match’ many things come to mind. First is relationships. The other one is the perfect blend of different pieces in fashion. Busy print shirts and plain pants have always been the best perfect match in fashion, especially when you know the right colour to pick from the busy print shirt to stand as the plain pants.

These colourful combination of floral and busy print shirts with plain pants are the rave of the summer season. The sunny season is the best time to play with colours. Another reason this combo is trending is that it can fit into any occasion. It can fit into formal environment, light brunch with friends or a date night. It is classy, eye-catchy, flirty and stylish. Busy print shirts and plain pants may seem simple to pair but it takes a true fashionista to know the plain colour that can make pop a busy print shirt pop. Be inspired by these gorgeous fashion forward females.

