News

BVAS: ‘Incident form’ is gone for good, 2023 will be our best election, says INEC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comments Off on BVAS: ‘Incident form’ is gone for good, 2023 will be our best election, says INEC

… As Buhari applauds INEC, restates commitment to credible polls

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has once again declared that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine has come to stay and will be put to good use in the 2023 general election.

This is also as he stressed that there will be no options beside the BVAS as ‘Incident Forms’ have also been phased out of Nigeria’s electoral system.

Yakubu spoke at the conference and retreat for senior Police officers ahead of the 2023 general election.

The INEC chief, who was represented by Gen. Alkali Modibbo (rtd) said that the Commission, just like the Police, is faced with managing “critical election logistics that cut across the 774 Council areas and the FCT, with estimated voter population of 93 million which is over 20 million more than the combined voter population of the 14 countries in West Africa.”

Modibbo maintained that the BVAS has come to stay and having performed well in the off-cycle elections, he assured that the device will be put to improved use in the 2023 election.

“BVAS will be the only machine INEC will use to conduct the 2023 election, no more use of incident forms. Yes, the era of ‘Incident Form’ is gone for good and we will continue to improve,” he said.

While Modibbo spoke with finality and confidence about the BVAS, President Muhammadu Buhari, who sat in the front row with most of the APC governors in attendance, was apparently, about the only person clapping.

Addressing the audience, President Buhari commended INEC and restated his commitment to delivering a credible general election in 2023.

He stressed he was still standing firm on the assurances of delivering a free and fair election he made at the last United Nations General Assembly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Why Yoruba must prioritise Tinubu’s presidency, by Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla,

Olufemi Adediran Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, urged Yoruba sons and daughters to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid, saying that the region and, indeed, Nigeria stand to benefit a lot if he becomes the next president.   Speaking as the special guest of honour at the grand finale of 2022 edition […]
News Top Stories

Muslim-Muslim Candidacy: We can’t campaign to our Northern members –APC Christian leaders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian leaders in the 19 Northern states and Abuja have rejected the party’s Muslim- Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll.   The candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, and the ruling party have come under intense criticism for picking Senator Kashim Muslim-Muslim Candidacy: We can’t campaign to our Northern members […]
News

Osun int’l market set to take off as govt begins payment of N240m compensation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State Government yesterday commenced the process of establishing its first commercial hub in the State. This was a derivative of the Economic Summit of the State in November 2019. The Dagbolu International Market, which is codenamed O’Hub, is set to be established at Dagbolu, along Ikirun-Osogbo road. The process of the establishment commenced yesterday […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica