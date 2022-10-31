BVAS: ‘Incident form’ is gone for good, 2023 will be our best election, says INEC

… As Buhari applauds INEC, restates commitment to credible polls

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has once again declared that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine has come to stay and will be put to good use in the 2023 general election.

This is also as he stressed that there will be no options beside the BVAS as ‘Incident Forms’ have also been phased out of Nigeria’s electoral system.

Yakubu spoke at the conference and retreat for senior Police officers ahead of the 2023 general election.

The INEC chief, who was represented by Gen. Alkali Modibbo (rtd) said that the Commission, just like the Police, is faced with managing “critical election logistics that cut across the 774 Council areas and the FCT, with estimated voter population of 93 million which is over 20 million more than the combined voter population of the 14 countries in West Africa.”

Modibbo maintained that the BVAS has come to stay and having performed well in the off-cycle elections, he assured that the device will be put to improved use in the 2023 election.

“BVAS will be the only machine INEC will use to conduct the 2023 election, no more use of incident forms. Yes, the era of ‘Incident Form’ is gone for good and we will continue to improve,” he said.

While Modibbo spoke with finality and confidence about the BVAS, President Muhammadu Buhari, who sat in the front row with most of the APC governors in attendance, was apparently, about the only person clapping.

Addressing the audience, President Buhari commended INEC and restated his commitment to delivering a credible general election in 2023.

He stressed he was still standing firm on the assurances of delivering a free and fair election he made at the last United Nations General Assembly.

