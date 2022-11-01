News Top Stories

BVAS: Incident form phased out of Nigeria’s electoral system –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu insists the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) will be used for the 2023 election.

He stressed that there will be no options besides the BVAS as "incident form" has been phased out of the electoral system. Yakubu spoke at a conference and retreat for senior police officers.

The INEC chief, who was represented by Gen. Alkali Modibbo (rtd.), said the commission is faced with managing “critical election logistics that cut across the 774 Council areas and the FCT, with an estimated voter population of 93 million which is over 20 million more than the combined voter population of the 14 countries in West Africa”.

He added: “It is an enormous task before the Nigeria Police. Indeed, the Nigerian Police Force has demonstrated leadership by convening this retreat and should be supported and encouraged by all Nigerians.”

While urging parties to play by the rules and the constitution, he added that INEC in conjunction with the security agencies, will not hesitate to prosecute any election offender.

Modibbo said: “BVAS will be the only machine INEC will use to conduct  the 2023 election, no more use of incident forms. Yes, the era of incident form is gone for good and we will continue to improve. “So, we can say with confidence that the Ekiti election was good.

“The Osun election was better. INEC wants to assure Nigerians that the 2023 election is the best. Results will be electronically  transmitted from the polling units to the headquarters and will be there in the INEC result portal. “The era of ballot box snatching is over.

Anybody who does that in 2023 will be engaging in an exercise in futility because he would be snatching an empty box; the results would already be with INEC.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, who sat in the front row with most of the APC governors in attendance, commended INEC and restated his commitment to delivering a credible general election in 2023. He stressed he was still standing firm on the assurances of delivering a free and fair election he made at the l ast United Nations General Assembly.

 

