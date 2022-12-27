BVAS, IReV’ve returned power to Nigerians –Igini

Mike Igini is a former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the commission’s preparedness for the forthcoming general election and growing attacks on INEC facilities, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What do you make of President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment that government has provided all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needed to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2023?

At a moment like this, the job of any leader is to keep hope alive and the various profound statements that have been made by the President clearly shows that even around the world, democracy is going through stress and we must not dissolve into this stress but resolve to act and takeover the outcome.

But more important and this is very straightforward to Mr. President, any successful election is a common responsibility of all citizens of the country but in the driver’s seat is the commanderin- chief of the armed forces.

And clearly, the statements that have come from the President in the last few months are quite encouraging and very profound because the greatest legacy of any sitting president, particularly when he is no longer on the ballot is not success about sectoral achievements.

It is the record that would be recognised in history and whether under his watch an enabling environment was created to enable the national electoral management body to conduct a creditable election, so that critical democratic thresholds that we have crossed in successive elections by a civilian government and from one political party to another.

So, he could not have said anything better than what he has said. So, the legacy that would be remembered by the current president would not be able every other thing but whether the 2023 election was able to deliver a promising and peaceful handover of power.

What is left, which is what the President is speaking about that we need to interrogate very well is the fact that the security environment has become a key issue and that is within his power. So, when he said security must be neutral, they must remain apolitical, they must be firm and loyal to the democratic values of the country.

But we have heard the Chief of Defence Staff saying they are under pressure from politicians. Should we be encouraged by his conviction that security will stand firm?

We have this saying that land disputes usually start at the beginning of the farming season. This is where we are at the moment with politicians carrying out their campaigns.

But very importantly, it is the statement from the Chief of Defence Staff, one of the very brilliant military officers that we have come to know in this country. I want to confirm based on my experience of being in the system for more than 10 years that the elite of our country and politicians are the greatest threat to our democracy. I think that the Chief of Defence Staff is obviously leveraging on the message of Mr. President and this is very encouraging because if you remember, the suppression of democratic values in the past was usually initiated by politicians. Politicians are putting pressure on the security personnel just as they do on INEC. It is true that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is speaking to tell you what is going on.

That we experienced this over time but the bad news to those who pressure either INEC staff or security personnel is that the way the system has been designed now; there is nothing that a security officer can do. But, however, with respect to security, this is where the commander-in-chief has to come in mightily.

At this point, you know with respect to INEC that the commission always focuses on what is called implementation strategy. We have the laws, we have processes and procedures and implementation. That is what INEC is focusing on now. So, my message to Mr. President on the basis of my experience is that this is the time for Mr. President to have a regular briefing from security chiefs in terms of their strategies.

The president needs to know the strategy they are putting in place because he will not move from Abia Zamfara to implement a security strategy in this election. The security agencies need to give Mr. President their strategy with respect to the following: What their strategies to deal with thugs who want to curtail citizens’ participation are.

They must be able to tell Mr. President their strategy in respect to the issue of vote buying. I know that INEC chairman is doing his best in terms of the arrangement of the polling units and all that but Mr. President needs to have a briefing on all of these issues. With respect to attacks on INEC offices, let me be clear here that no amount of attacks will change what will happen in 2023. Regrettably, it will appear that violence has become part of our electoral process but it is a shame to the political elites of our country.

Among the issues you listed, which of them is the most critical that we must look at, failing which the election might be in jeopardy?

Very critical is for us to have absolute security neutrality and this is what the President has spoken about over and again. INEC is doing its work and it is work in progress.

Number two, there is a strategy by politicians over time and it is not new; one of the strategies is to bring about disinformation and misinformation. Recently, I saw a video by a young man who made all kinds of claims about INEC’s procedure.

Because of misinformation, I have been hearing about what they call the preloading of BVAS. There is nothing like the pre-loading of BVAS, which has accentuated the criminal act of buying PVCs. This is not going to happen.

The problem we are having is that quite a number of politicians are totally uneducated about INEC procedures and processes. There is nothing like pre-loading of BVAS. You will recall that in 2015 and 2019, they used to talk about the pre-loading of card readers. What they meant then was that for all INEC PVCs that go through the card reader, it will indicate on the card reader as unsuccessful.

At that time, what they needed was to say that having not succeeded, they now back it up with what they call Incident Forms but today, there are no more Incident Forms. Regrettably and shamefully, there has not been a change in the behaviour of politicians to complement the innovation that INEC put in place.

Furthermore, on the issue of result upload, let us be very clear because section 60 of the Electoral Act is very clear. What is not new is that by the virtue of section 60, the results are going to be uploaded simultaneously to both the server and to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) for people, who have cast the votes to see. Let me be clear here; in an electoral democracy, those who count the votes do not matter but those who cast the votes do.

They will be allowed to see the results in real-time and simultaneously and that is why power is back to the people. The panic that is going on is on the account of this. How can someone doubt a system that has been used to conduct 105 elections successfully, particularly the off-season Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun governorship elections?

When you hear that the INEC chairman is under pressure and the Chief of Defence staff is also under pressure by politicians; what is wrong with calling out the specific politicians that are making these claims?

I agree with you 100 per cent and that is why I call on Mr. President to ask for regular briefings on implementation strategies.

The President can get the information from the Chief of Defence Staff and also from the Inspector General of Police and heads of all the security agencies because it is very important. With respect to that INEC, an umpire is like a sitting judge. Judges are the last persons to defend themselves. I’m confirming to you that those pressures are there. In fact, remember that during President Olusegun Obasanjo said there were open calls and paid adverts signed by people for the removal of the INEC chairman.

But let me say it here that those calls will amount to nothing because section 157 of the Constitution clearly protects the office of the chairman of INEC, national commissioners and resident electoral commissioners.

Their removal may be initiated by a sitting president but it must come by way of an address to the Senate to be supported by a two-third majority of votes. The grounds for removal of the INEC chairman, national commissioners or RECs are stipulated and it can only be according to the constitution not for any other reason than for the infirmity of the body or for misconduct. So, anybody who is dreaming about the removal of the INEC chairman is making a mistake.

Before the votes, we must have the voters’ cards, what is the implication of the PVCs that are found in different places across the country on disenfranchisement of the people?

I’m very sure that the PVCs that have been dumped and foufnd in various locations across Nigeria are not the current PVCs of new registrants. I want to be very clear on that. The PVCs were old uncollected PVCs, which politicians bought. Don’t forget that before the 2015 and 2019 elections, they broke into many INEC offices and stole INEC PVCs, many of which had to be reprinted. For now, they are wasting their time with the stolen PVCs because the former electoral act has been repealed.

We now have section 47, which has made it compulsory that for you to be admitted into the polling unit arrear, you must have a PVC. Section 53 of the previous Act talks about the total number of registered voters and that was what encouraged politicians to buy PVCs. For instance, if you were in Eti-Osa Local before and you have transferred to Surulere, when you are going to collect your PVC which is now available, you will go to the place you transferred to.

What we have seen from the report I’m getting is that many people went to where they transferred from. Your PVC will not be in the location where you transferred from. You need to go to the new place you transferred to. With respect to the crowd you see at INEC centres, I’m sure in the next couple of day you are going to hear from INEC on other procedures they are going to use to ease the that

. What should we expect from INEC in order to end vote buying?

This is where the president and commander- in-chief also have to come to complement what INEC is doing in terms of security. In the last couple of weeks, there is something I’m hearing from the security circle that they are going to do.

Again, I’m also delighted at the current withdrawal limit policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In fact, for me, I’m advocating very strongly for what I call a cashless election day policy in our country, so that those who think they can devalue the ballot which ought to be the best way of expressing the will of the people will fail.

