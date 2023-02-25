2023 Elections

BVAS Malfunctioning Crisis: Many Voters Disallowed To Vote In Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Due to the late commencement of the voting exercise which was triggered by a crisis caused by some electorate, many voters at Ward 5, Unit 1, Amuloko Community Grammar School, in the Ona Ara local government area of Ibadan were asked to go home at about 6.30 p.m.

The voters who had been in the queue since morning, and who were not attended to because of the non-functionality of the BVAS machines, had gone wild in the afternoon but were called to order when some soldiers were called in.

The voting thereafter commenced till about 6.30 when the INEC officials asked some people to go home as they could no longer attend to them, complaining that time had gone and it was getting dark.

One of the voters who were in queue till they were dispersed, Mrs Bukola Oyekola, said that she was disappointed for not being allowed to vote for her preferred candidate, more so, having waited for several hours. As of 8.00 p.m, the officials were still counting the votes after sorting out the ballot papers.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Voters Stranded As BVAS Fails In A’Ibom Polling Units

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Voters who trooped out to exercise their franchise in the Presidential and National Assembly elections are yet to cast their votes due to the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) in some polling units in Akwa Ibom State. Our Correspondent who is monitoring the election in the state reports that the affected BVAS include […]
2023 Elections Politics

Reports Trickling Across Nigeria Favours Us, Tinubu Media Aide

Posted on Author Muhammad Bukar

One of the Campaign media aides to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate, AbdulAziz AbdulAziz, has said that reports trickling from across the country, indicate that Tinubu is winning the elections. AbdulAziz said though is yet too soon to project what exactly would happen as results coming out from various angles of the country […]
2023 Elections Politics

Lagos LP Raises Alarm Over Omission Of Party Logo From Ballot Papers

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has raised the alarm over the omission of the party’s logo from the ballot paper supplied to the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Specifically, the party is crying foul over the omission of the party’s logo from all House of Reps ballot papers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica