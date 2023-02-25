BVAS Malfunctioning Crisis: Many Voters Disallowed To Vote In Ibadan

Due to the late commencement of the voting exercise which was triggered by a crisis caused by some electorate, many voters at Ward 5, Unit 1, Amuloko Community Grammar School, in the Ona Ara local government area of Ibadan were asked to go home at about 6.30 p.m.

The voters who had been in the queue since morning, and who were not attended to because of the non-functionality of the BVAS machines, had gone wild in the afternoon but were called to order when some soldiers were called in.

The voting thereafter commenced till about 6.30 when the INEC officials asked some people to go home as they could no longer attend to them, complaining that time had gone and it was getting dark.

One of the voters who were in queue till they were dispersed, Mrs Bukola Oyekola, said that she was disappointed for not being allowed to vote for her preferred candidate, more so, having waited for several hours. As of 8.00 p.m, the officials were still counting the votes after sorting out the ballot papers.

