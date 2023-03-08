2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

BVAS: Obi Storms Appeal Court Over Suit Seeking To Vary Inspection Of Election Materials

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has arrived at the Court of Appeal, Abuja division where the ruling is to be delivered in a suit seeking to vary the order of the court permitting him and his People’s Democratic Party (PDP), counterpart, Atiku Abubakar to inspect election materials used for the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

Obi came in the company of the party’s Chairman Julius Abure and a former Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, now a Senator-elect under the platform of the Labour Party.

Obi who came third in the presidential election had earlier tweeted that he would personally be in court to witness Wednesday’s proceedings which border on a motion seeking to vary an earlier order which permitted him to inspect election materials, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had refused to comply with the court order as he and his lawyers have been unable to have access to the said electoral materials.

Obi who was also accompanied by teeming supporters of the Obi-Datti entered the courtroom around 1.45 pm.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Court of Appeal on Tuesday adjourned till Wednesday for ruling on an application by the INEC seeking to vary the court for inspection of materials used for the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Polls: Adamu Meets APC Governors Ahead Of Saturday’s Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Barely three days to the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu held a closed-door meeting with some governors and the party’s candidates. New Telegraph reports that the political roundtable meeting was held at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja. Also […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu salutes Akande @84

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, on his 84th birthday. In his congratulatory message, Tinubu described Akande as a role model. The former Lagos State governor praised the ex-APC Chairman for his contributions to the development of Nigeria. In a statement by his Media […]
News Top Stories

Crime: Buhari, northern govs warn against ethnic profiling

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, cautioned against ethnic profiling of criminal elements even as he assured Nigerians that his government will continue to hunt down criminals everywhere they are. The northern governors also threw their weight behind the President, stating that Nigerians must identify, isolate and punish crime, no matter who commits it rather than resort […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica