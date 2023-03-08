BVAS: Obi Storms Appeal Court Over Suit Seeking To Vary Inspection Of Election Materials

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has arrived at the Court of Appeal, Abuja division where the ruling is to be delivered in a suit seeking to vary the order of the court permitting him and his People’s Democratic Party (PDP), counterpart, Atiku Abubakar to inspect election materials used for the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

Obi came in the company of the party’s Chairman Julius Abure and a former Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, now a Senator-elect under the platform of the Labour Party.

Obi who came third in the presidential election had earlier tweeted that he would personally be in court to witness Wednesday’s proceedings which border on a motion seeking to vary an earlier order which permitted him to inspect election materials, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had refused to comply with the court order as he and his lawyers have been unable to have access to the said electoral materials.

Obi who was also accompanied by teeming supporters of the Obi-Datti entered the courtroom around 1.45 pm.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Court of Appeal on Tuesday adjourned till Wednesday for ruling on an application by the INEC seeking to vary the court for inspection of materials used for the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

