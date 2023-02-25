BVAS to the rescue as Nigeria elects next President

For the first time in the history of Nigeria, the next president of the country would be elected through a new device introduced into the nation’s electoral system called: Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). Indeed, Nigeria is a nation in search of leaders elected through popular votes.

While it might be difficult to say that no credible election has been held in the country, there is no doubt that each election has been perceived to have had some measures of manipulations.

This must have led to the need for the country to follow the trend in other parts of the globe to, at least, reduce voters’ apathy, and encourage Nigerians to believe that their votes count.

One of the means devised by the authorities to ensure that the next general elections are credible and that whoever wins is the will of the people rather than electing leaders through all sorts of manipulations that have discouraged many Nigerians from exercising their franchise, is the use of BVAS.

“The system of using the BVAS for the conduct of elections has come to stay. There’s no going back,” Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, was quoted to have said Today, Saturday February 25, 2023, an estimated 95 million registered voters will be at 176,846 polling units distributed across the country’s 774 local government areas to vote for new political leaders, including a president, 28 governors, and 1462 federal and state legislators.

As earlier mentioned, this will be the first general elections that will be conducted under the new electoral law. Technology is one of the key innovations introduced in the new law.

According to the Electoral Law that went through many processes before it was eventually approved, the use of electronic devices such as smart card readers, electronic voting machines and other technological devices, are allowed in the accreditation process for voters and the general conduct of elections.

The new Act provides for the electronic transmission of election results in accordance with the procedure determined by INEC. The INEC Voter Enrollment Device (IVED), Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV) are three technological innovations that will drive the 2023 general elections in Nigeria; they were also used during the 2022 governorship elections in three states in South Western and South Eastern regions of the country.

These technologies: IVED for improved registration of voters, BVAS for both voter accreditation and e-transmission of results for collation and the INEC IReV portal to offer the public access to view Polling Unit results are new measures of ensuring credible elections. “To a large extent, BVAS and IReV will eliminate voting by proxy,” said Paul James, Head of Elections Projects at Yiaga Africa, a leading civic organisation promoting public accountability in Africa.

“They will also enable the tracking of the actual turnout of voters during the elections. It will serve as a check for INEC, political parties, the media and election observers.” James believes that the technologies will bring “sanity to Nigeria’s electoral process,” and credited the surge in voter registration, especially among youth to the introduction of the technology.

Although several civil society organisations have commended the electoral body for this innovation, some political parties have faulted the credibility of BVAS and IReV. “Every technology comes with its challenges which sometimes include human errors.

However, it will bring sanity to the process; the good will outweigh the challenges,” James added. With the previous usage, of electoral technologies in 2022, INEC is expected to learn from the inadequacies of the devices. According to INEC, the technology is addressing the 10 most prevalent flaws in the nation’s election result management process.

These include alteration of votes at polling units, distortion of number of accredited voters, collation of false results, mutilation of results and computational errors, swapping of results sheets, forging of results sheets, snatching and destruction of results sheets, obtaining declaration and return involuntarily, making declaration and return while result collation is still in progress and poor record-keeping.

The dual innovations perform mutually reinforcing and critical functions in elections. The BVAS is a technological device used to identify and accredit voters’ fingerprints and facial recognition before voting and also used for capturing images of the polling unit result sheet (Form EC8A) and uploading the image of the result sheet online. On the other hand, IReV is an online portal where polling unit level results are uploaded directly from the polling unit, transmitted, and published for the public.

At the front end of the online portal, citizens can create personal accounts with which they can access all uploaded results stored as PDF files. This accessibility of polling unit level results increases transparency and public trust in the process. Diverse stakeholders have also described BVAS as an upgrade of the smartcard reader, which was used in the 2019 elections, and a game changer in the country’s electoral progression.

In other words, the past debacle of politicians buying voters’ cards from voters and using them to vote en masse for a particular candidate would be eliminated. According to different civil groups and political parties, this will make the 2023 general election to be different. But beyond enhancing public confidence in electoral outcomes, the introduction of BVAS and IReV apparently represented a potent threat to political actors bent on sabotaging the electorate’s will at all costs.

Flowing from this scenario, the alleged attempts to derail INEC’s plans to safeguard the integrity of the election using the BVAS and IReV was not surprising. “We have identified the challenges associated with the BVAS system during voter accreditation,” Prof Yakubu said in 2022, assuring Nigerians that the technology won’t fail again. Recall that the INEC recently carried out mock accreditation at selected polling units to test the integrity before the general elections.

“We had issues with the BVAS in Anambra and FCT when we deployed it in November 2021 and February 2022. We went back to the drawing board and we have found the solution,” the INEC Chairman said during a presentation at Chatham House on January 17, 2023. What’s BVAS and IReV? Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) is a device that is used for both voter accreditation and e-transmission of results for collation, with the dual capacity for fingerprint capturing and facial authentication.

It is a replacement for the smart card reader, which was used in the 2015 elections. The BVAS technology is an artificial intelligence solution. The machine does not require an internet connection to function during election day. According to Prof Yakubu, “the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal is a dedicated web portal for the public to view polling unit results as soon as they are finalised on election day.

This has been employed in several elections conducted by the Commission in the past few years.” “In particular, the uploading of Polling Unit results on the IReV portal has been deployed in 105 constituencies where the Commission conducted off-season elections since August 2020.

The result can still be viewed on the portal, making the IReV an invaluable repository of election results in Nigeria,” he added. To further ensure accountability at the general elections, last year, Nigerian tech startup, Stears Insights relaunched Stears Elections, an open data project designed to organise all of Nigeria’s election data.

“This first version of Stears Elections was designed to allow voters to find the candidates vying for their votes. With data on candidates from the Presidential elections down to the State Houses of Assembly, we’ve made it possible for users to sign up to monitor specific races. There is no existing product in the market that allows for this granularity,”

Preston Ideh, Stears CEO, said in a statement. Recall that in 2019, the company built Nigeria’s first real-time election database to solve the challenges around inaccurate and rudimentary data.

