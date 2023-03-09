News

BVAS: We reserve our reaction on Court of Appeal judgement – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, yesterday said the party would react after it has been served with a copy of the Court of Appeal judgement on Bio-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). This emerged on a day the Labour Party said the court had spoken and there was nothing else to do.

Head of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Mr. Diran Onifade, said the court had spoken and the party has nothing else to say. He said: “A judgement is a judgement; there is nothing we can added. It is up to our lawyers to react, if they find it necessary necessary.” Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had sought for an order to allow it reconfigure the BVAS ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections. Speaking with New Telegraph, Ologunagba said: “I have not seen it; am a lawyer, I will not react to what I have not seen.

Until I see the judgement, I will react, may be tomorrow (today), I will be able see it, and then I will respond.” PDP had last Tuesday, addressed a press conference accusing INEC of plot to erase evidence containing in the BVAS. “BVAS application stores the accreditation data for all voters accredited on the device for the presidential, senatorial districts and House of Representatives elections conducted on the 25th February, 2023,” Ologunagba had stated at the press conference, adding that the reconfiguration of the devices “entails purging the accreditation data on the BVAS devices.”

Our Reporters

