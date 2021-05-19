BVN: Banks record 1.07m registrations in 2 months

Financial institutions in the country issued a total of 1.07 million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) between mid- March and mid-May 2021, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 46.97 million as at March 13, 2021, compared with 48.04 million as at May 16, 2021. This means that 1.07 million new BVN enrolments were recorded in the two months period.

The $50 million BVN project was launched on February 14, 2014 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS and the German firm, Dermalog, with the aim of capturing biometrics of all bank customers and giving them a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry.

A former CBN Governor, Lamido Sanusi, said at the event that the BVN project would enable the apex bank to significantly reduce incidents of fraud and money laundering in the banking industry as well as enhance financial inclusion by opening up opportunities for credit to millions of Nigerians without a standard means of identification. New Telegraph’s analysis of NIBSS’ BVN enrolment data, however, shows that though it increased in 2020, the pace of registration by bank customers seemed to have slowed compared to the first few years after the initiative was launched. For instance, on the eve of the October 31, 2015 deadline that CBN had initially set for bank customers to register for BVN, data released by the apex bank and NIBSS showed that 20.8 million bank customers had enrolled over 40 million accounts.

NIBSS data also indicates that as at December 2016, the number of bank customers that had registered for the exercise had increased to 27.7 million. It climbed to 30.7 mil-lion by October 29, 2017, indicating that about 10 million bank customers were enrolled on the BVN platform between October 2015 and October 2017 (a two-year period). Furthermore, from 36.4 million total BVN registration at the end of 2018, the number increased to 40.4 million at the end of 2019. New Telegraph gathered that while there was a slowdown in BVN registration between February and May last year due to the COVID- 19 lockdown, there was a significant increase in enrolment between August and October due to several government intervention schemes aimed at empowering the people, for which BVN registration is required. Still, compared with the total number of bank accounts in the country – 160.04 million as at May 2020 – financial institutions recognise that a lot of bank customers are yet to be issued BVN.

Indeed, at a press conference in August 2018, top banking industry officials had announced that in line with plans for the implementation of the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) initiative, CBN, DMBs and their partners planned to increase total BVN enrolment from about 33 million, at the time, to 70 million by 2020.

The SANEF initiative, which is primarily aimed at accelerating financial inclusion in the country, was launched in late March 2018 by CBN in collaboration with DMBs, NIBSS, licensed Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) and shared agents. Speaking at the briefing, a member of the technical committee set up by CBN to deepen financial inclusion, said that the plan to almost double the number of Nigerians with BVN within two years was critical to boosting the country’s financial inclusion rate, as well as ensuring financial stability.

The official stated at the time that operators were committed to enrolling “40 million new unique BVNs between now and year 2020, 10 million in 2018, 15 million in 2019 and 15 million in 2020,” adding that as part of plans to ensure that the 70 million enrolment target by 2020 was met, 10,000 remote BVN devices were ordered by NIBSS and were being deployed by DMBs, MMOs and super agents. Also, as part of its efforts to boost BVN enrolment figures, the Bankers’ Committee, at its annual retreat in December 2019, unveiled a new plan that requires classification of BVN into two – BVN Premium and BVN Lite.

Giving details of the new BVN plan, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said BVN Premium would cover customers that can provide the 18 basic requirements for a complete BVN enrolment, while the BVN Lite would require minimal documentation like name and phone number for bank customers, especially those in rural areas that do not meet the full requirements. The initiative, he said, would enable such grassroots’ customers, mainly the poor, conduct minimal financial services and reduce financial exclusion rate.

The CBN governor revealed that the Bankers’ Committee was collaborating with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and Mobile Money Operators to ensure that the project succeeds, which would thus bring more Nigerians into the financial system. He said: “However, there are people currently financially excluded, like people in our rural communities that carry phones, but not having financial services. With the collaboration of NCC, we are putting this BVN arrangement to allow them conduct minimal financial services.”

