BVN registration database hits 46.7m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Enrolments for the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) by bank account owners in the country hit 46.7 million as of February 28, 2021, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), this shows that one million registrations were recorded in the last two months.

As of December 27, 2020, the figure of enrollment for the number stood at 45.7 million. In the last year, the database has been growing averagely by one million every two months. While there was a slowdown in registration between February and May 2020, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, figures of enrolment between May 10 and August 16 stood at 1.3 million. However, data for the last four months of the year showed a rapid increase in the figure of new registrations as the enrolments increased by at least one million in two months.

Between August 17 and October 18, one million new registrations were recorded by the banks, this was surpassed in the October 19 to December 27 record as 1.7 million new registration were recorded. According to NIBSS, BVN gives bank account owners a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry, while it ensures that customers’ bank accounts are protected from unauthorised access. Industry analysts said the recent increase may not be unconnected with series of government schemes aiming at empowering the people, for which BVN numbers are required.

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, recently announced that six Nigerian banks had been engaged to commence account opening with BVN for the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme in their branches, through-out the 774 local governments. Similarly, several other schemes of the government targeting SMEs requires them to supply their BVN for disbursement of funds. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS, and a German firm, Dermalog, launched the $50 million BVN project, on February 14, 2014, with the aim of capturing biometrics of all bank customers and giving them a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry.

The project is also aimed at deepening financial inclusion in the country. To have many more Nigerians on the BVN database, CBN had, in December 2019, announced the commencement of classification BVN 2.0 plan that allows both the rich and poor in rural areas to access financial services.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who broke the news at the end of the 11th Bankers’ Committee retreat in Ogere, Ogun State, explained that BVN would now be classified into two, BVN Premium and BVN Lite. According to him, while the BVN Premium covers customers that can provide the 18 basic requirements for a complete BVN enrolment, the BVN Lite requires minimal documentations like name and phone number for bank customers, especially those in the rural areas that do not meet the full requirements.

The initiative, which is in collaboration with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), would ensure more Nigerians are brought into the financial system. “The BVN 2.0 classification scheme will help bring more people into the financial system and reduce the financial exclusion rate,” the CBN governor had said.

