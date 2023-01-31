Bwari: Tale of a resilient people

The inhabitants of Bwari, one of the indigenous communities in the Federal Capital Territory, have unique history and culture. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

T he Bwari Area Council, with Bwari as headquarters is located on the North Eastern part of the Federal Capital Territory . It is a terrain of rocky hills and undulating plains covered by a mixture of grassland and fairly thick forests. As one of the earliest settlements in the course of moving the seat of Nigeria’s political power from Lagos to Abuja, Bwari is the home of Veritas University, the Catholic University in Nigeria. It also hosts a number of federal institutions including the Nigeria Law school, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Defence College as well as the Lower Usman Dam which is the main source of potable water supply to the city of Abuja. Ushaffa, became its most prominent community after former President of the United States , Mr Bill Clinton visited the place during his visit to Nigeria in 2000. Today, Ushaffa is fondly called “Bill Clinton’s Village” in remembrance of that historic visit during which the traditional chieftaincy title of Danmasanin Ushaffa was conferred on him.

History

According to oral tradition, Bwari was founded around the 16 century by a hunter named Tayebebe, a Gwari man who migrated from Zaria in present day Kaduna State . Before he founded the town, Tayebebe used to come to hunt in the area and used to catch plenty of bush meat. So after some time of visiting the area on hunting expeditions, he decided to move his family from Zaria to settle on the hills of present day Bwari. Apart from been a hunter, he was a very good farmer who grew rice, yams and guinea corn among other crops. At that time there was no motor and the man and the wife could only carry a few of their belongings from their former home in Zaria to their new abode. So when he brought home some rice for the wife to make food, they realised that they had no mortar to pound the rice into “tuo shinkafa” But there was a hole on the rock where they settled and when his wife asked him: “Im ba bwana?” In Gwari dialect this means, “Where would I pound?” Then the husband replied: “Bwaya”, meaning pound here. It is from that spontaneous instruction, pound here (bwaya) that the name Bwari was derived. The hole on the rock where the hunter told the wife to pound the food is still there till today. It is the Hausa immigrants who settled in the place later that changed the name of the community to Bwari, a corrupt version of the original name. This change came because the immigrants could not speak the Gwari language and could not pronounce correctly, the word Bwaya. The hunter and the wife lived on the rock for many years and passed on. But it was not until 1942 that their descendants moved down to the present abode. This was during the era of Musa Angulu as Emir of Abuja, now Suleja. Under the influence of Western civilisation, the first primary school in the community was established in that same year.

Bwaya people

In Bwari Area Council, the original people are Koro, Gwari, Hausa and Fulani. Any other tribe you have in this area today came to meet these four groups of people. The people referred to as Gwari are the same as Gbagyi. The reason why they are calling themselves Gbagi is because some people use the word Gwari derogatorily because it means yam to some tribes. Gbagyi itself is the name of a tree which is edible but the people prefer it. The problem actually came because the Hausas cannot pronounce the word Gbagyi. They rather call it Gwari but with the coming of civilisation, the people themselves do not like Gwari because it means yam in another language.

Culture and tradition

The original people that first settled here were neither Muslims nor Christians. They were pagans, native people or what you may refer to as traditional people. Shuaibu, a native of the town told Inside Abuja about the evolution that took place over the years. “It was only later that the Hausa people came from the far North and settled at Abuja , now Suleja that some of our people were converted to Muslims. Majority of our people were traditional worshippers. But with the establishment of education, we now began to have Christians and Muslims amongst us.

Even up till today we still have some of our people that are traditional worshippers.” The occupation of the people has remained farming, hunting, traditional textile and ceramics. The local pottery industry still thrives in Ushaffa and remains a source of pride and a means of livelihood for the local people. The natives of Bwari observe about three festivals annually.

Most prominent among these is the annual masquerade festival known as Amamua, celebrated between the months of December and January to mark the harvest season. It is usually accompanied with lots of merriment as the people feast on the harvested yams and wind down with locally brewed wines derived from guinea corn. However, with civilisation and the influx of non-natives, these festivals appear to have taken the back stage. Originally, the indigenous people of Bwari had two major languages – Gwari and Koro but these local languages are almost going extinct. Apart from the influence of the Fufulde language introduced by the Fulani immigrants, the people now speak more of Hausa and English Language. There are two traditional stools in the town. They are the stool of the Sarkin Bwari and that of the Etsu Bwari. Both monarchs have existed side by side over the years.

Contemporary issues

As is the practice amongst indigenous tribes, the people of Bwari hold their customs and tradition close to their hearts. They also value their ancestral lands most of which have been taken over by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the course of developing a modern and capital city for Africa’s most populous nation. INSIDE ABUJA learnt that while the people appreciate the massive transformation that has taken place in Abuja over the years, there are still a lot of things to be done to assuage the feelings of loss and neglect amongst the local people. Although the Federal Government has resettled most of the people in new communities, there are still some challenges arising from agitations for full compensation to the descendants of those original people who vacated their ancestral lands to give way for development. Today, the government and private businesses have built skyscrapers on these lands but the natives are still agitating for a review of the terms upon which these lands were given away by their forefathers. Under the Land Use Act, the entire lands in the Federal Capital Territory belong to the Federal Government, a law that the indigenous groups have always challenged and might continue to protest until they obtain some form of justice.

