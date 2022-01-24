By-election: APC, PDP rake N52m from 14 aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples DemocraticParty(PDP) have raked in N52 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to aspirants jostling for the tickets of the parties ahead of the House of Representatives for Akure North/South federal constituency.

While the APC got N34.5 million from nine aspirants at the sum of N3.8 million each, five aspirants of the PDP paid N17 million at N3.5 million to obtain nomination and expression of interest forms.

The seat became vacant following the death of Adedayo Omolafe who was elected under the platform of PDP last year. In the APC, those who have shown interest included Hon Sunday Olajide, Mrs Wumi Adetunji- Ohwovoriole, Mr Femi Fadairo, Prince Abiodun Adesida, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde Sunday, Mr Bukola Owoyemi and Otunba Mayokun Lawson Alade. In the opposition PDP, Hon Olumuyiwa Adu, Dayo AwudeKemiAdesanya, Bayo Alarapon and Babatunde Faro have obtained forms to contest the ticket of the party.

This development came as an aspirant and lawmaker representing Akure Constituency II, Hon Sunday Olajide denied the insinuations that he has stepped down from the race on the instruction of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Olajide said Governor Akeredolu was aware of his interest in the House of Representatives seat and has not told him to withdraw for any of the aspirants jostling for the sole ticket of the party.

His words: “I have talked to leaders and statutory delegates. I have consulted widely. I have marketed myself to the delegates. A good number of them are familiar with me. I contested in 2015 and 2019. I am confident of getting the party’s ticket.”

However, Olajide said if the governor and leaders of the APC asked him to withdraw; he would not hesitate to obey them as a loyal party member

