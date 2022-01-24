News Top Stories

By-election: APC, PDP rake N52m from 14 aspirants

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comments Off on By-election: APC, PDP rake N52m from 14 aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples DemocraticParty(PDP) have raked in N52 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to aspirants jostling for the  tickets of the parties ahead of the House of Representatives for Akure North/South federal constituency.

 

While the APC got N34.5 million from nine aspirants at the sum of N3.8 million each, five aspirants of the PDP paid N17 million at N3.5 million to obtain nomination and expression of interest forms.

 

The seat became vacant following the death of Adedayo Omolafe who was elected under the platform of PDP last year. In the APC, those who have shown interest included Hon Sunday Olajide, Mrs Wumi Adetunji- Ohwovoriole, Mr Femi Fadairo, Prince Abiodun Adesida, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde Sunday, Mr Bukola Owoyemi and Otunba Mayokun Lawson Alade. In the opposition PDP, Hon Olumuyiwa Adu, Dayo AwudeKemiAdesanya, Bayo Alarapon and Babatunde Faro have obtained forms to contest the ticket of the party.

 

This development came as an aspirant and lawmaker representing Akure Constituency II, Hon Sunday Olajide denied the insinuations that he has stepped down from the race on the instruction of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

 

Olajide said Governor Akeredolu was aware of his interest in the House of Representatives seat and has not told him to withdraw for any of the aspirants jostling for the sole ticket of the party.

 

His words: “I have talked to leaders and statutory delegates. I have consulted widely. I have marketed myself to the delegates. A good number of them are familiar with me. I contested in 2015 and 2019. I am confident of getting the party’s ticket.”

 

However, Olajide said if the governor and leaders of the APC asked him to withdraw; he would not hesitate to obey them as a loyal party member

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AfDB boosts Nigeria’s power sector with $200m –Adesina

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The President, African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, has said the regional financial institution provided $200 million for the Nigeria electrification project designed to fill the electricity access gap in the country. This, according to him, is in addition to $210 million it invested in Nigeria’s transmission project to strengthen the grid […]
News

Nigerians losing confidence in electoral system, TMG warns

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), a civil Society organisation (CSO), has warned that Nigerians are losing confidence in the nation’s electoral system as a result of “malpractice, manipulation, violence, commercialisation and privatisation” of electoral process by political parties and political offices for self-centred interests. Chairman of the group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, at a press conference […]
News

Ferry collides, sinks; at least 25 dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  An official says rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after colliding with another vessel and capsized. The ferry sank Sunday night after hitting a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, reports The Associated Press. Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain says rescuers […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica