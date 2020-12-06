By-election: APC’s Abiru wins Lagos East senate seat

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner of the exercise.
According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes, leaving a margin of 77,947 votes.
Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.
Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Shomolu and Ikorodu are the five local government areas in Lagos East.