By-election: APC’s Abiru wins Lagos East senate seat

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner of the exercise.
According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes, leaving a margin of 77,947 votes.
Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.
Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Shomolu and Ikorodu are the five local government areas in Lagos East.

Gas plants, explosions and Nigerians’ lives

Two of the many incidents, which occurred in the country recently, have made it crystal clear that life has lost its last vestige of value in Nigeria, a nation which prides itself as having the largest concentration of blacks in the world. The first of the incidents was the fuel tanker explosion in Kogi State […]
Misconduct: Police commission dismisses ACP, 2 SPs, 3 DSPs, 4 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday said it had approved the dismissal of ten senior officers as well as the reduction in rank of nine others. A breakdown of the dismissed officers included an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SPs), three Deputy Superintendents, and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs). This […]
Zamfara: APC moves to suspend, expel Sirajo Garba, 138 others

…to sanction members in court against Caretaker Committee The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed the Zamfara State party leadership to immediately commence disciplinary proceedings with the aim to suspend and expel one Alhaji Sirajo Garba and 138 others. Alhaji Garba, campaign Director of Senator Kabir Marafa with […]

