By-election: APGA wins Magama/Rijau House of Reps seat in Niger

Daniel Atori, Minna

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Salihu Salleh has won Saturday’s by-election into the House of Representatives seat for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger State.

There are 169,000 registered voters in the Manama/Rijau federal constituency

Despite the violence that marred the election, the APGA candidate defeated the ADC and the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) according to the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It should be noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not take part in the election haven been disqualified by the court.

The APGA candidate polled a total of 22,965 votes to beat his closet challenger, Emmanuel Alamu Endoza of the PDP, who polled 22,507 votes, and the ADC candidate Halilu Yussuf, who scored 316 votes.

According to the result sheet made available to journalists, the total number of

votes cast in the election was 46,499 with 45,808 valid votes while 691 votes were rejected.

