By-election: Deputy Governor hails electorate as PDP wins in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has expressed gratitude to the people of the state for demonstrating their love and support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s Senatorial District byelection.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a congratulatory message by his Media Aide, Doubara Atasi, thanked the electorate in Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts for voting massively for the PDP candidates, a development, he noted, had further proved the dominance of the party in the politics of the state.

 

The Deputy Governor, however, lauded the PDP family, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and well-meaning opposition parties for their efforts that culminated in the peaceful conduct of the elections.

