By-election: Ekiti in Diaspora condemn Killings

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A socio-political and indigenous Ekiti Organisation under the auspices of Ekiti in the Diaspora Development Initiatives (EDDI), has in strong terms condemned the violence and killings perpetrated by suspected political thugs during Saturday’s State Assembly By-Election in Ekiti East Local Government.

The EDDI described the development as disgraceful act.

The poll was marred by sporadic shootings while three lost their lives and several, including a Youth Corp member, police woman and INEC staff, sustained gunshots injuries and are in critical condition.

The election was to fill the vacant State Assembly seat following the demise of the member representing Ekiti East constituency I, Hon. Juwa Adegbuyi.

Spokesman of the EDDI, Mr. Ayodele Orebe, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, at the weekend, said it is unfortunate and very frustrating to suddenly realize that such undemocratic, barbaric and disgraceful acts can still be perpetuated.

Expressing shock and disbelief at the ‘ugly’ incidences, Orebe said: “What was witnessed in Omuo-Ekiti during the by-election can best be classified as classical act of domestic terrorism against the people of Ekiti East Local Government and Ekiti State at large.”

The EDDI in the statement also sympathized with the families of those that lost their lives and others who sustained gunshots injuries.

