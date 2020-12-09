By-election: Enugu PDP lauds INEC, security agencies on transparent, peaceful exercise

Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for credible, transparent and hitchfree by-election for Isi- Uzo Constituency seat in the State House of Assembly, won by the party’s candidate, Mrs. Catherine Amaka Ugwueze. Besides, the party through its State Publicity Secretary, Chief Jude Ugwu, congratulated the House of Assembly member-elect, Mrs. Ugwueze, “on her landslide victory during the by-election held on Saturday, December 5, 2020.” The party, however, expressed deep appreciation to “the good people of Enugu State for their tremendous support, goodwill and solidarity to the PDPled state government of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi.” “We reiterate our commitment to the existing peace and good governance entrenched in Enugu State by the State Leader of our Party, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,” it added
