By-election: Enugu PDP lauds INEC, security agencies on transparent, peaceful exercise

Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for credible, transparent and hitchfree by-election for Isi- Uzo Constituency seat in the State House of Assembly, won by the party’s candidate, Mrs. Catherine Amaka Ugwueze. Besides, the party through its State Publicity Secretary, Chief Jude Ugwu, congratulated the House of Assembly member-elect, Mrs. Ugwueze, “on her landslide victory during the by-election held on Saturday, December 5, 2020.” The party, however, expressed deep appreciation to “the good people of Enugu State for their tremendous support, goodwill and solidarity to the PDPled state government of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi.” “We reiterate our commitment to the existing peace and good governance entrenched in Enugu State by the State Leader of our Party, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,” it added

FG lost $1.4bn to importation of chemicals in 2019 –DG NARICT

Despite the nonproductive state of some of the nation’s chemicals, biochemicals, and petrochemicals plants across the country, the Director General, National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria, Kaduna State, Prof. Jeffrey Barminas, has said that inspite of the impact of COVID – 19 pandemic, Nigeria still lost $1.4 billion to the importation of chemicals. […]
Osinbajo: FG’ll consider new ideas to tackle insecurity

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has given the assurance that the Federal Government will consider new ideas in tackling insecurity in the country.   Osinbajo gave the assurance in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, yesterday, while responding to the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zambamari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents last weekend. Osinbajo paid a […]
Post-insurgency recovery, Borno develops 25-year devt plan

As part of post-insurgency recovery efforts in Borno State, the state government yesterday said it has developed a 25-year development plan to restore the socioeconomic lives of the people, affected by Boko Haram insurgency in the state. Special Adviser to Governor Babsgana Zulum on Sustainable Development Goals, Partnership and Humanitarian Coordination, Dr. Mairo Mandara, while […]

