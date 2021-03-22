By-election: Killers of Ekiti voters’ll face trial, says Fayemi

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has declared that the arrested suspects in connection with violence led to the killings of voters during the Saturday’s by-election in the state would not only be made to face the full wrath of the law but served as scape goats.

Three persons were on Saturday shot dead in Omuo-Ekiti by suspected party thugs while five others sustained gunshot wounds during the House of Assembly by-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The seat, however, became vacant following death of an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing the constituency in the state House of Assembly, Juwa Adegbuyi in February.

