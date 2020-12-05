Metro & Crime

By-election: Lagos CP arrests 38 motorists for defying restrictions

Wale Elegbede

No fewer than 38 vehicles have been impounded by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosun, on Ikorodu Road of the state for defying restrictions imposed on vehicular movements within the jurisdiction of Lagos East where by-elections are currently ongoing.
The CP, who ordered the impoundment of the vehicles told the motorists that the restrictions only exempted essential services workers and those on election duties.
Motorists, especially commercial drivers, defied restrictions imposed between 6am and 6pm by the Police Command in the five local government areas where the election is taking place.
