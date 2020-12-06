By-election: Three policemen drown in Bayelsa

Police impound 38 vehicles

Low turnout in affected state

At least three policemen were drowned in Bayelsa State yesterday during one of the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in 11 states of the federation.

The by-elections include one senatorial election each in Lagos, Imo, Plateau and Cross River states, following the death of the four senators, namely Senator Adebayo Oshinowo, (Lagos East); Senator Benjamin Uwajumugu (Imo North), Senator Ignatius Longjan, (Plateau South) and Senator Rose Okoh (Cross River North).

The bye-lections in Bayelsa Central and West senatorial districts was informed by the election of Senator Duoye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjiakpo as governor and deputy governor of the state respectively There were also state houses of assembly byeelection held in Kosofe State Constituency II in Lagos State and Ibaji State Constituency in Kogi, occasioned by the death of previous occupants of the seats, Hon. Tunde Braimoh and John Abbah respectively.

However, there was largely voter apathy yesterday in the affected states. In Lagos East election which took place in five local government areas of Shomolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe, the candidates of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Tokunbo Abiru and his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Babatunde Gbadamosi were the frontrunners for the 1,343,448 registered voters spread across 71 wards, 1,928 polling units and 188 voting points.

At Church Street area of Alapere, some of the electorate who spoke said they were not ‘mobilised’ by the parties and did waste their time voting for anyone. One of the election observers bemoaned the apathy stating that, “It is worrisome that even the young people that we thought were ready to effect change through the ballot are nowhere to be found. We even had more elderly people cast their votes than all these young people.”

Similarly, motorists and residents flouted the restriction of movement order imposed by the Police to ensure the smooth conduct of the election. No fewer than 38 vehicles were impounded by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosun, on Ikorodu road of the state for defying restrictions imposed on vehicular movements within the jurisdiction of Lagos East where by-elections were held.

The police had earlier announced restriction of vehicular movement between 6.00a.m. and 6:00p.m. in the affected five local government areas. Speaking on the election, Vice-Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos- East Senatorial District and chairman of the party’s campaign council, Asipa Olusanya, said the election was peaceful, orderly and without any form of coercion or intimidation.

On his part, Mr. Jimi Benson, a member of the House of Representatives, Ikorodu Federal Constituency, who voted at Polling Unit 001, also declared the exercise peaceful, adding that, “Everywhere is orderly, the INEC staff are on the ground, I see the COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to.” Meanwhile, chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, admitted the low turnout of voters but described the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

Dickson, Ebebi lock horns in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe

The usual rivalry between the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was rekindled again in Bayelsa State as both party locked horns in contest for the two vacant senatorial seats in the state. Immediate past governor of the state, Hon. Seriake Dickson and Peremobowei Ebebi of the PDP and APC respectively are some of the contenders for the Bayelsa West Senatorial seat. Abel Ebifemowei is the APC candidate in the Bayelsa Central while that of the PDP is Hon. Moses Cleopas.

Meanwhile, three yet to be identified personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have reportedly drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State It was learnt that the incident occurred on the eve of Saturday’s Senatorial byeelection holding across two districts in the state.

The deceased policemen were said to be on their way to the place of assignment when their boat capsized

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the boat capsized on their way to Oporoma, Headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Voter apathy mars Plateau South by-election

Musa Pam

The by-election for the Plateau South Senatorial District witnessed voter apathy yesterday, especially in some polling units in Shendam Local Government Area. Sunday Telegraph correspondent, who visited Piapun 001 Polling Unit in Mikang LGC and Ajikamai 015 Polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area, noticed poor turnout of voters.

A voter to spoke at Ajikamai 015 Polling Unit, Mr Dawang Isreal said it was normal to have voter apathy as by-elections were not usually as exciting as general elections. Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong, who voted at 11:30am at the Ajikamai polling Unit with his wife and daughter, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election He also expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State ensured strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at the poll.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Plateau State, Malam Husaini Halilu Pai while briefing journalists at Shendam Local Government Area alongside the INEC Federal Commissioner, Mr Haruna Gudu, said the election started at exactly 8:30 am as all sensitive materials arrived the various polling units across the six local government of the Southern Zone. He noted that election is ongoing based on the COVID- 19 protocols.

Gbadamosi wins polling unit, defeats Abiru with 10 votes

Wale Elegbede

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has won his 014 Isele, Ikorodu, polling unit. Gbadamosi polled 22 votes to defeat his nearest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Tokunbo Abiru, who polled 12 votes. T

hree votes were voided in the election count. Gbadamosi had earlier cast his vote at his polling unit 014 at about 9:40am. The PDP candidate accused the ruling APC of sponsoring violence in some parts of the state. He said he got reports of violence in some parts of the state, allegedly being piloted by APC thugs.

Bayelsa by-election: Dickson commends electoral officers, security agencies

Pauline Onyibe

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Henry Seriake Dickson, has commended the electoral officers and security agencies for the impressive level of conduct of the byelection and urged them to sustain their vigilance until a winner is returned at the end of the exercise.

Speaking after voting at his country home of Toru- Orua, the former governor, who voted in company of his wife, Rachael, said that preliminary reports indicated an impressive turnout of voters

