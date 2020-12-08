By-election: You worked against APC, Araraume tells Uzodinma

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of sabotaging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Imo North senatorial byelection in the state. Araraume alleged that Uzodinma’s anti-APC activities was public knowledge across the South-East and urged the national leadership of the party to pay serious attention to Uzodimma’s excesses and sanction the governor.

Araraume, also one of the claimants to the APC senatorial ticket in the state, alleged that Uzodinma ordered his supporter and members of the party to work and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during Saturday’s by-election. According to him, Uzodinma’s disregard for the APC structure in the state and the lopsidedness of his appointments to PDP apologists was a reflection of where his loyalty was.

“But for our political structure in the state that was built and nurtured over the years, the opposition PDP would have overrun the party last Saturday, just as was intended by Uzodinma, who was supposed to be an APC governor,”

Araraume said. He frowned at the governor for disparaging the orders and pronouncement of a court of competent jurisdiction over the November 6 judgement of the Federal High Court, which declared him the authentic candidate of APC for the by-election.

The former senator said it was unfortunate that Uzodinma, who the Supreme Court picked from fourth position and placed in the first position as governor of the state, could dare ridicule the judiciary that made him. Reacting Governor Uzodinma said Araraume should face his woes and leave him out of his lamentation.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor said: “The truth is that Araraume has been retired from politics by his people of Okigwe and there is no need blaming Governor Uzodinma for that.”

He dismissed Araraume’s assertions as cheap lies, adding that APC had grown in the state and in the South-East since Uzodinma became governor

