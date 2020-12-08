News

By-elections: Buhari abdicated governance for party politics –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated governance and became a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also disputed the claim by the presidency that APC won the December 5 by-elections. PDP said the resort to issuing statement on behalf of APC confirmed that Buhari has become a lame duck president, adding that he has abdicated his presidential responsibilities of securing the nation and managing the economy.

 

The party noted that since President Buhari has demonstrated his preference for party politics above governance, he should take a crash course on party spokesmanship, relocate to the APC national secretariat to join Alhaji Mai Bala Buni and leave governance for more capable and competent hands to pilot the affairs of the nation.

 

PDP told the president that his handlers ought to have informed him that out of the six senatorial bye-elections, the PDP won “three in free, fair and credible contests, while the APC only muscled the other three in polls that were marred by manifest irregularities and rigging.

 

“Moreover, the PDP is in clear lead in Zamfara where the INEC returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, openly betrayed the plot between INEC and APC to allocate votes for the APC and rig the Bakura state constituency by-election.”

 

According to the PDP, the Zamfara by-election further confirmed how the APC rigged isolated by-elections in Katsina, Kogi, Borno and Lagos, and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials of allocating fictitious figures to APC.

 

“Such resort to rigging by the APC only confirmed its heightened unpopularity given the failures of its administrations both at federal and state levels, including wrecking our economy and pampering terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, who are ravaging our communities and murdering our compatriots in the most vicious manner.

 

“Indeed, no well-meaning Nigerian can truly support such a corrupt party and incompetent government that have not only failed but has also roundly betrayed our nation, looted our treasury, destroyed our pride as a country and brought so much hardship and suffering to the people in a space of five years.

 

“It is indeed appalling    that at a time Nigerians expect Mr. President to frontally tackle the escalated insecurity under his incompetent watch, particularly in dealing with the recent massacre in Borno State, he is more interested in praise singing of a party that has been rejected by Nigerians

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ITF reviews work plan to tackle job, food security

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

T he Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, yesterday said that the fund has reviewed it’s work plan to drive Federal Government’s efforts in developing the agricultural value chain for job and wealth creation and ensure food security in the country.     He noted that the fund had equipped more than 500,000 Nigerians […]
News

Gum disease raises colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people with periodontal (gum) disease have a higher risk of polyps, which could lead to colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. Findings of the new study were published in the journal; ‘Cancer Prevention Research’.   Periodontal (gum) disease, which was common but fairly preventable, was […]
News

IPAC gets new officers in Osun

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

Osun State Chapter of the Committee of Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the weekend elected interim executive officers with a charge to be dynamic and straightforward in their dealings with those who elected them into office. T he election which took place at the NUJ press centre, Osogbo, saw Adelakin Ajao of ADC emerging […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: