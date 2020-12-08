By-elections: Buhari abdicated governance for party politics –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated governance and became a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also disputed the claim by the presidency that APC won the December 5 by-elections. PDP said the resort to issuing statement on behalf of APC confirmed that Buhari has become a lame duck president, adding that he has abdicated his presidential responsibilities of securing the nation and managing the economy.

The party noted that since President Buhari has demonstrated his preference for party politics above governance, he should take a crash course on party spokesmanship, relocate to the APC national secretariat to join Alhaji Mai Bala Buni and leave governance for more capable and competent hands to pilot the affairs of the nation.

PDP told the president that his handlers ought to have informed him that out of the six senatorial bye-elections, the PDP won “three in free, fair and credible contests, while the APC only muscled the other three in polls that were marred by manifest irregularities and rigging.

“Moreover, the PDP is in clear lead in Zamfara where the INEC returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, openly betrayed the plot between INEC and APC to allocate votes for the APC and rig the Bakura state constituency by-election.”

According to the PDP, the Zamfara by-election further confirmed how the APC rigged isolated by-elections in Katsina, Kogi, Borno and Lagos, and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials of allocating fictitious figures to APC.

“Such resort to rigging by the APC only confirmed its heightened unpopularity given the failures of its administrations both at federal and state levels, including wrecking our economy and pampering terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, who are ravaging our communities and murdering our compatriots in the most vicious manner.

“Indeed, no well-meaning Nigerian can truly support such a corrupt party and incompetent government that have not only failed but has also roundly betrayed our nation, looted our treasury, destroyed our pride as a country and brought so much hardship and suffering to the people in a space of five years.

“It is indeed appalling that at a time Nigerians expect Mr. President to frontally tackle the escalated insecurity under his incompetent watch, particularly in dealing with the recent massacre in Borno State, he is more interested in praise singing of a party that has been rejected by Nigerians

