By-elections: Buhari abdicated governance for party politics – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated governance and become a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also disputed the claim by the presidency that APC won the December 5 by-elections.

PDP said the resort to issuing statement on behalf of APC confirmed that Buhari has become a lame duck president, adding that he has abdicated his presidential responsibilities of securing the nation and managing the economy.

The party noted that since President Buhari has demonstrated his preference for party politics above governance, he should take a crash course on party spokesmanship, relocate to the APC National Secretariat to join Alhaji Mai Bala Buni and leave governance for more capable and competent hands to pilot the affairs of the nation.

PDP told the president that his handlers ought to have informed him that out of the six senatorial by-elections, the PDP won “three in free, fair and credible contests, while the APC only muscle the other three in polls that were marred by manifest irregularities and rigging.

“Moreover, the PDP is in clear lead in Zamfara where the INEC returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, openly betrayed the plot between INEC and APC to allocate votes for the APC and rig the Bakura state constituency by-election.”

According to the PDP, the Zamfara bye-election to further confirmed how the APC rigged isolated bye-elections in Katsina, Kogi, Borno and Lagos, and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials of allocating fictitious figures to APC.

