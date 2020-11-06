By-elections: INEC meets next week on new date

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will meet next week to decide on the new date for the suspended legislative byelections. Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the elections were suspended due to security situation in the country at that time. Okoye in a statement, disclosed that INEC suffered extensive damage to and vandalisation of its local government offices and facilities during the #EndSARS protest.

“Due to the security situation in the country at the time, the commission decided to suspend the by-elections and meet in two weeks to review its decision. “It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the by-elections,” he stated.

According to him, the meetings, which will hold between November 10 and 11, will include political parties, the civil society organisations, media and Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES). “The Commission will thereafter meet again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, 12th November 2020 to decide on a date for the conduct of the by-elections,” Okoye added. He appealed for patience and cooperation in the effort to conduct credible elections.

