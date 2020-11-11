By-elections: INEC parley parties on new date

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, met with Chairmen and Secretaries of the 18 registered political parties on new date for the suspended by-elections earlier fixed for October 31.

The acting Chairman of the commission, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu, who presided over the meeting, explained to the party leaders that the elections were suspended due to the #End- SARS protests last month.

The Acting Chairman stated that the meeting was to get their inputs on the possible date for the polls, and commended the role played by party leaders and their candidates in ensuring peaceful conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“All efforts, including signing and keeping to the letters and the spirit of the peace accord as well as adherence to the commission’s voters code of conduct for election during the COVID- 19 pandemic, is fully acknowledged. “Nevertheless, the commission feels that there is a room for improvement. We would, therefore, welcome your feedback on the conduct of the elections,” Mu’azu said.

A source at the meeting, however, revealed that the suggestion by INEC that the elections be put on hold until when Prof. Mahmood Yakubu returns after his confirmation by the Senate, was rejected by the parties. According to the source, the commission had argued that since Yakubu had already mastered the terrain, it would be good to delay the polls until he returns to ensure credible polls.

But the party leaders countered that the campaigns are taking heavy tolls on them, adding that the commission is not helping in offsetting their campaign costs. They want the elections to be conducted as quick as possible.

INEC said it would take final decision after it completes with its consultations. The commission also met with the civil societies yesterday. It will be meeting the media and members of Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) today before meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), to fix a new date for the by-elections.

Like this: Like Loading...