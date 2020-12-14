By-elections: PDP’s cry of blue murder in Lagos

The lead headline of New Telegraph of Monday,

December 7, 2020, to wit: “APC, PDP hold sway

in 11 states’ legislative polls,” was a tell-it-all oneliner

that captured the outcome of the December

5, by-elections held across Nigeria.

Further to the headline, the introductory paragraphs

stated that, “Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives

Congress (APC), and the opposition Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP), have maintained grips in their strongholds

in Saturday’s by-elections in 11 states.”

“While the APC won Lagos, Plateau and Imo senatorial

seats, thePDPdominatedinBayelsa(2) andCrossRiverwhere

three seats were at stake,” the report said, adding that theAPC

won six legislative seats in Lagos, Borno, Katsina, Kogi and

Bauchi, andthePDPprevailedinCrossRiverandEnugu.

Recalling these paragraphs is necessarily to point out

the operative words in the news report: both the APC

and PDP “have maintained grips in their strongholds”

in the by-elections.

Save the kind of crisis that affected the ruling APC

during the 2019 general election, no objective polity

watcher had expected one political party to gain over

the other’s strongholds at the by-elections. But the PDP

begs to differ, particularly in Lagos State.

During the campaigns, the PDP and its senatorial

candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, predicted defeat for

the APC and its candidate, Tokunbo Abiru. But the latter

prevailed in a landslide with 89,204 votes to 11,257 votes.

Interestingly, the PDP used the poll, as a launchpad,

to rallying the troops for the “overthrow” of the political

hegemony of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju

Bola Tinubu, in Lagos.

Though the PDP has failed to diminish Tinubu’s political

influence since he became governor in 1999, the

party thought it had a brighter chance at the by-elections

to make that a reality.

The PDP was buoyed by recent events: The September

19, 2020 poll in Edo State; the #EndSARS protests;

scheming for the 2023 presidential election; and reliance

on social media opinion polls.

The APC lost Edo partly to Tinubu’s alleged interference

in the poll. Unaware of the depth of animus against

him, hemadealast-minutevideo, urging thepeople tovote

out Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP because “he

wasn’t a democrat,” for backing a minority rule of ninemembers

in a 24-member Edo House of Assembly.

Tinubu’s action reinforced the battle cry of “Edo is

not Lagos,” which the PDP took to the poll, defeating the

APC, “to prove that Tinubu has no political leverage to

decide the fate of Edo people.”

Because Tinubu was reportedly “demystified” in

Edo, the PDP thought it’s time a similar treatment was

given to him in Lagos, via the by-elections, which the

party failed woefully to achieve.

During the #EndSARS protests, elements against Tinubu

visited mayhem on his interests and those of his

associates and allies, torching Television Continental

(TVC), The Nation newspaper, Continental Hotel, and

the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, a

close ally of Tinubu.

The PDP wrongly calculated that the fallout from the

#EndSARS protests would be channelled into massive

protest votes against the APC, as a way to get at Tinubu.

But the dream fizzled out.

Similarly, PDP’s hope that external forces, “some in

the APC-controlled Federal Government,” would interfere

in the by-elections to undo Tinubu’s reported

presidential ambition, never materialized.

And online opinion polls based, among other reasons,

on the above-listed factors, predicted victory for the

PDP, and Gbadamosi, to be Senator-elect for the Lagos

East senatorial district.

But the online permutations had no bearing to the

real politics on the streets of Lagos where the APC and

Tinubu have a cultivated majority, no matter the size of

the turnout the PDP quarrelled with.

So, failing to use the poll as a staging post to “humiliate”

Tinubu, the PDP has alleged massive electoral fraud

by the APC, in cahoots with the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP chairman in Lagos, Adedeji Doherty, an

engineer, has described the by-elections as a “charade,”

and accused the APC, backed by the INEC, of allocating

votes to itself to defeat the PDP.

Doherty’s words: “In an attempt to do image laundering

after the #EndSARS embarrassment, the APC, in

collaboration with INEC, went about allocating ridiculous

votes to party against the PDP.

“This was done to give the impression that the APC

and their leaders are still in firm control of Lagos, which

is obviously far from the truth and does not represent

the true position of Lagosians.

“We all know that the voters’ apathy alone negates

the votes allotted to the APC, as less than 10 per cent of

the voters in Lagos State took part in the elections.” (As

at January 2019, Lagos had 6.5 million registered voters,

with Lagos East 1,343,448 voters and Kosofe state

constituency II 280,363 voters.)

But absent the stats to support PDP’s claims, Doherty

has cleverly shifted the battle to 2023, assuring “the good

people of Lagos State that all hope is not lost,” and that

before the 2023 general election, the PDP would “end the

control of Lagos by APC and its leadership, which have

held down Lagos State for over 20 years.”

Does the PDP actually believe it could’ve defeated

the APC in Lagos on account of Edo 2020, #EndSARS

protests, intrigues of the 2023 presidential contest, and

social media opinion polls the PDP probably commissioned

or self-generated?

Going by the New Telegraph report of December

7, the APC and PDP held their political turfs at the byelections,

and that shows in the comfortable margins

the respective party got where it won.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State understands

the dynamics at play in a party’s stronghold,

hence his appeal to the PDP supporters to take, in good

faith, their loss of the Dass state constituency seat in

Bauchi in the December 5 poll.

Dass is alocalgovernmentareain theDass/Tafawa-Balewa/

Bogorofederalconstituency, which, despitePDP’srulein

thestate, isanAPCstrongholdrepresentedbyformerSpeaker

of theHouseof Representatives, Mr. YakubuDogara.

Prior to the by-election, Dogara and Mohammed campaigned

in Dass a day apart, with the former friends and

allies-turned political foes stressing the importance of

their party clinching the seat previously held by assassinated

APC lawmaker, Musa Baraza.

But in the end, Dogara and APC prevailed, and Governor

Mohammed, notwithstanding the closeness of the

race (12,299 votes for APC, and 11,062 votes for PDP – a

margin of 1,237 votes) appealed to PDP supporters to

accept the outcome of the poll.

Yet, in Lagos, where APC’s margin of leads over the

PDP in the senatorial and state constituency by-elections

are 77,947 votes and 10,426 votes, respectively, the PDP

refused to accept its defeat, but, as usual, cried wolf whenever

it lost any election.

Should the APC have copy-catted the PDP and cry

blue murder in the PDP strongholds of Bayelsa, Cross

River and Enugu states, where the PDP recorded landslide

victories? That would be turning political logic on

its head. So, PDP should learn to accept defeat!

