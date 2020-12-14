By-elections: PDP’s cry of blue murder in Lagos

The lead headline of New Telegraph of Monday,
December 7, 2020, to wit: “APC, PDP hold sway
in 11 states’ legislative polls,” was a tell-it-all oneliner
that captured the outcome of the December
5, by-elections held across Nigeria.
Further to the headline, the introductory paragraphs
stated that, “Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives
Congress (APC), and the opposition Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP), have maintained grips in their strongholds
in Saturday’s by-elections in 11 states.”
“While the APC won Lagos, Plateau and Imo senatorial
seats, thePDPdominatedinBayelsa(2) andCrossRiverwhere
three seats were at stake,” the report said, adding that theAPC
won six legislative seats in Lagos, Borno, Katsina, Kogi and
Bauchi, andthePDPprevailedinCrossRiverandEnugu.
Recalling these paragraphs is necessarily to point out
the operative words in the news report: both the APC
and PDP “have maintained grips in their strongholds”
in the by-elections.
Save the kind of crisis that affected the ruling APC
during the 2019 general election, no objective polity
watcher had expected one political party to gain over
the other’s strongholds at the by-elections. But the PDP
begs to differ, particularly in Lagos State.
During the campaigns, the PDP and its senatorial
candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, predicted defeat for
the APC and its candidate, Tokunbo Abiru. But the latter
prevailed in a landslide with 89,204 votes to 11,257 votes.
Interestingly, the PDP used the poll, as a launchpad,
to rallying the troops for the “overthrow” of the political
hegemony of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju
Bola Tinubu, in Lagos.
Though the PDP has failed to diminish Tinubu’s political
influence since he became governor in 1999, the
party thought it had a brighter chance at the by-elections
to make that a reality.
The PDP was buoyed by recent events: The September
19, 2020 poll in Edo State; the #EndSARS protests;
scheming for the 2023 presidential election; and reliance
on social media opinion polls.
The APC lost Edo partly to Tinubu’s alleged interference
in the poll. Unaware of the depth of animus against
him, hemadealast-minutevideo, urging thepeople tovote
out Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP because “he
wasn’t a democrat,” for backing a minority rule of ninemembers
in a 24-member Edo House of Assembly.
Tinubu’s action reinforced the battle cry of “Edo is
not Lagos,” which the PDP took to the poll, defeating the
APC, “to prove that Tinubu has no political leverage to
decide the fate of Edo people.”
Because Tinubu was reportedly “demystified” in
Edo, the PDP thought it’s time a similar treatment was
given to him in Lagos, via the by-elections, which the
party failed woefully to achieve.
During the #EndSARS protests, elements against Tinubu
visited mayhem on his interests and those of his
associates and allies, torching Television Continental
(TVC), The Nation newspaper, Continental Hotel, and
the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, a
close ally of Tinubu.
The PDP wrongly calculated that the fallout from the
#EndSARS protests would be channelled into massive
protest votes against the APC, as a way to get at Tinubu.
But the dream fizzled out.
Similarly, PDP’s hope that external forces, “some in
the APC-controlled Federal Government,” would interfere
in the by-elections to undo Tinubu’s reported
presidential ambition, never materialized.
And online opinion polls based, among other reasons,
on the above-listed factors, predicted victory for the
PDP, and Gbadamosi, to be Senator-elect for the Lagos
East senatorial district.
But the online permutations had no bearing to the
real politics on the streets of Lagos where the APC and
Tinubu have a cultivated majority, no matter the size of
the turnout the PDP quarrelled with.
So, failing to use the poll as a staging post to “humiliate”
Tinubu, the PDP has alleged massive electoral fraud
by the APC, in cahoots with the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC).
The PDP chairman in Lagos, Adedeji Doherty, an
engineer, has described the by-elections as a “charade,”
and accused the APC, backed by the INEC, of allocating
votes to itself to defeat the PDP.
Doherty’s words: “In an attempt to do image laundering
after the #EndSARS embarrassment, the APC, in
collaboration with INEC, went about allocating ridiculous
votes to party against the PDP.
“This was done to give the impression that the APC
and their leaders are still in firm control of Lagos, which
is obviously far from the truth and does not represent
the true position of Lagosians.
“We all know that the voters’ apathy alone negates
the votes allotted to the APC, as less than 10 per cent of
the voters in Lagos State took part in the elections.” (As
at January 2019, Lagos had 6.5 million registered voters,
with Lagos East 1,343,448 voters and Kosofe state
constituency II 280,363 voters.)
But absent the stats to support PDP’s claims, Doherty
has cleverly shifted the battle to 2023, assuring “the good
people of Lagos State that all hope is not lost,” and that
before the 2023 general election, the PDP would “end the
control of Lagos by APC and its leadership, which have
held down Lagos State for over 20 years.”
Does the PDP actually believe it could’ve defeated
the APC in Lagos on account of Edo 2020, #EndSARS
protests, intrigues of the 2023 presidential contest, and
social media opinion polls the PDP probably commissioned
or self-generated?
Going by the New Telegraph report of December
7, the APC and PDP held their political turfs at the byelections,
and that shows in the comfortable margins
the respective party got where it won.
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State understands
the dynamics at play in a party’s stronghold,
hence his appeal to the PDP supporters to take, in good
faith, their loss of the Dass state constituency seat in
Bauchi in the December 5 poll.
Dass is alocalgovernmentareain theDass/Tafawa-Balewa/
Bogorofederalconstituency, which, despitePDP’srulein
thestate, isanAPCstrongholdrepresentedbyformerSpeaker
of theHouseof Representatives, Mr. YakubuDogara.
Prior to the by-election, Dogara and Mohammed campaigned
in Dass a day apart, with the former friends and
allies-turned political foes stressing the importance of
their party clinching the seat previously held by assassinated
APC lawmaker, Musa Baraza.
But in the end, Dogara and APC prevailed, and Governor
Mohammed, notwithstanding the closeness of the
race (12,299 votes for APC, and 11,062 votes for PDP – a
margin of 1,237 votes) appealed to PDP supporters to
accept the outcome of the poll.
Yet, in Lagos, where APC’s margin of leads over the
PDP in the senatorial and state constituency by-elections
are 77,947 votes and 10,426 votes, respectively, the PDP
refused to accept its defeat, but, as usual, cried wolf whenever
it lost any election.
Should the APC have copy-catted the PDP and cry
blue murder in the PDP strongholds of Bayelsa, Cross
River and Enugu states, where the PDP recorded landslide
victories? That would be turning political logic on
its head. So, PDP should learn to accept defeat!