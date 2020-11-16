Bye-election: Court slams N40, 000 fine on PDP candidate, Gbadamosi 

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos Monday slammed a fine of N40, 000 on the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming bye-election to fill the vacant Lagos East Senatorial seat, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi.

The fine was sequel to the withdrawal of a motion filed by his lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), in a suit he filed to disqualify the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Tokunbo Abiru.

Adegboruwa had sought to amend the suit’s originating motion, but later had to withdraw it amidst oppositions from defendants’ lawyers, Kemi Phinero (SAN) and Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN).

Following Adegboruwa’s withdrawal of the motion, Justice Obiozor struck it out and awarded a cost of N20, 000 each in favour of Abiru and the APC against Gbadamosi.

The judge thereafter adjourned hearing of all interlocutory applications, including APC’s objection to the suit to December 12, 2020.

Abiru, an ex-bank chief, is vying to replace Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15, 2020, reportedly from COVID-19 complications. However, his eligibility is being challenged by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, and the PDP, who are first and second plaintiffs respectively.

