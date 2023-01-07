Arts & Entertainments

BYTunes releases visuals for new video 100

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Fast rising musician, Olotu Adebayo, professionally known as BYTunes, has released visuals for one of his latest songs, titled; 100. The new song which is the second track in his recently released self-titled extended play (EP) BYTunes Vol. was directed by Aaron Items. BYTunes who kicked off his 2023 in full blast also has an EP currently making waves across the country, noted that there is no perfect time to release new music or visuals.

In his words; “obviously all time is God’s time and as an independent musician I put out projects whenever I feel like it’s due time as usual because I’m currently the boss of my thing until I hopefully get a record contract which I’m currently seeking for with all faith,” said BYTunes.

He, however, noted that producers such as Wizzypro, Majeek, spane5mixline, Sugarboy and Popito worked on the seven tracks project, adding that all songs were produced by himself and mastered by Spane5mixline. “No features in this project I delivered it singlehandedly,” said BYTunes. Sharing what he learned in the year 2022, he said; “a lot of lessons I must say but in particular, the year 2022 thought me to continue believing in myself and the promises of God Almighty alone and not depend on people or their words and it honestly helped my mental health and career positively.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wives who wear G-strings are unfaithful, prostitutes – Man advises married men

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man with Facebook username Mpiawa Azu, has taken to the platform to advise married men about wives who wear G-strings.   Mpiawa Azu shared this opinion via a post he made in a popular Facebook group, Men of Today on Wednesday. According to the man, when married women who have not been wearing […]
Arts & Entertainments

EndSARS: Use this feat to leave a legacy Pascal Atuma tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canadian-Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film producer and director, Pascal Atuma, has encouraged Nigerian youths who are presently at the front line of the ongoing #ENDSARS protest not to relent in their struggle, describing it as timely. In a video message released Monday from his base in the North American country, Atuma, who also is the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kanye just wants to be Ye. Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica