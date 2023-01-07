BYTunes releases visuals for new video 100

Fast rising musician, Olotu Adebayo, professionally known as BYTunes, has released visuals for one of his latest songs, titled; 100. The new song which is the second track in his recently released self-titled extended play (EP) BYTunes Vol. was directed by Aaron Items. BYTunes who kicked off his 2023 in full blast also has an EP currently making waves across the country, noted that there is no perfect time to release new music or visuals.

In his words; “obviously all time is God’s time and as an independent musician I put out projects whenever I feel like it’s due time as usual because I’m currently the boss of my thing until I hopefully get a record contract which I’m currently seeking for with all faith,” said BYTunes.

He, however, noted that producers such as Wizzypro, Majeek, spane5mixline, Sugarboy and Popito worked on the seven tracks project, adding that all songs were produced by himself and mastered by Spane5mixline. “No features in this project I delivered it singlehandedly,” said BYTunes. Sharing what he learned in the year 2022, he said; “a lot of lessons I must say but in particular, the year 2022 thought me to continue believing in myself and the promises of God Almighty alone and not depend on people or their words and it honestly helped my mental health and career positively.”

