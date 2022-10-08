C AF MEETS: Tough North African hurdles for Nigerian clubs

We must be ready for their antics, says Rivers Utd forward

Kwara United coach: No team is unbeatable

Nigerian clubs playing on the continents will this weekend face-off against their biggest albatross in both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup when they file out against North African opponents in the 2nd Preliminary Round Fixtures of Africa’s topmost club competitions.

The three clubs remaining: Rivers United and Plateau United (Champions League) and Kwara United (Confederation Cup) would have it at the back of their minds that the other qualified team, Remo Stars, was recently eliminated by a North African side, AS FAR of Morocco, in the previous round. Nigeria Professional Football League winners, Rivers United, will be up against three-time winners and the defending champions of the Champions League, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, over two legs for an opportunity to play in the group stages of the competition with the first leg taking place in Port Harcourt on Sunday October 9.

For Plateau United, it will be a battle between them and fourtime winners of the Champions League, Esperance of Tunisia, on the same day at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. With the elimination of Remo Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup, Kwara United will have their hands full as they keep a date with defending champions, RS Berkane of Morocco.

Recently, it has been difficult for any of Nigeria’s representatives to navigate the hurdle of North African sides, and last season all the four clubs were eliminated by North African sides. After defeating Young Africans in the 1st preliminary round, Rivers United was paired against Al Hilal of Sudan in the Champions League which ended the Pride of Rivers’ campaign as they lost the game 2-1 on aggregates. With another option coming in the Confederation Cup playoff for the club to remain on the continent, it was another North African team waiting, Al Masry of Egypt, and the Egyptian side qualified for the Group stage of the Confederation Cup after eliminating Rivers on away goal after the two legs ended 2-2.

NPFL winner for the season, Akwa United, didn’t even make it after they were knocked off by CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the first preliminary round. It was same story in the Confederation Cup, Enyimba failed to make the Group stage with a walkover against Al Ittihad of Libya while Federation Cup winner, Bayelsa United, was thrashed 4-1 by Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in the 2nd qualifying round.

Rewind back to 2020/2021 campaign, Al Merrikh of Sudan eliminated Enyimba in the Champions League qualifying round and despite making it to the group stage of the Confederation Cup, the two-time Champions League winners lost out to a team from North Africa, Pyramids of Egypt, in the quarterfinal stage. This has been a constant outcome for years and one of the reasons attributed for this poor performance has been the failure of the NPFL season to start on time. While other leagues would have started, Nigerian clubs continue to rely on pre-season tournaments for their preparation ahead of such major competitions. Speaking ahead of the important game, the Technical Adviser of Plateau United, Fidelis Ilechukwu, said Nigerians should be at rest as they are going to get a favourable result against their more illustrious opponent.

As the league champions, Plateau lost their 1st round qualifying match 1-0 on aggregates against Tanzania’s Simba, but this time around, the club was able to defeat Aso Mandji of Gabon 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the 2nd round. “We know it is going to be a tough game coming up against an experienced side with so many records in the CAF Champions League but we are very optimistic of our chances given the efforts we have put in to prepare the team,” the former MFM of Lagos coach said. Speaking with our correspondent, Rivers United forward, Nyima Nwagua, said they are ready for the antics of their opponent. One of the major assets of North African teams has always been their intimidating factor especially while playing at home. Their fans are also known for beaming laser lights on their opponents to distract the players especially the goalkeepers during games.

While agreeing that playing more competitive games than Nigerian clubs would serve as ad-vantage, the former Kano Pillars star said they must be ready for them as they cannot give Nigerians excuse. “Most times we get one game or we don’t get to play any competitive game before we go into the Champions League. They have been playing games like that and lucky for us we have tasted both home and away in the Champions League and we are aware that they are ahead of us when it comes to matches. We can’t give excuses to Nigerians, so we are working on how we can meet their own pace,” he said. “One thing is staying focused and knowing what you want. This very thing is part of the training we have right now because the coaches are aware of situations like this and they are trying to prepare our minds; our concentration is really how to play on the field and forget about intimidation.

“They can only intimidate you outside but they can’t come into the field to decide the game. We are really working on our concentration and staying focused for the game.” On the issue of laser lights during games, he added: “I don’t really know why CAF has not gone into this situation yet because this is something that we have seen in AFCON and nothing has been done about it. Right now, since nothing has been done about it, we’re trying to find how we can play with such a situation and try not to give excuses for whatever comes out of our game.” Meanwhile, Kwara United head coach, Audu Mohammed, has said any team can be beaten as long as they are coming out to play football. The coach agreed that they are meeting a formidable opponent, but a beatable one as it will be a game of 11 players against another 11 players.

He said: “They are a good side, as defending champion we will do our best to win because that’s what the competition is all about. We are not afraid of them in any way. “If we are in the same competition definitely, we must be prepared to meet any team at any time.” When asked about the reasons Nigerian club sides have always found it difficult to achieve results against North African sides, the coach said the major problem has been lack of preparation, something that other countries doesn’t joke with. Kwara United had earlier participated in the CAF organised competitions in 1999/2000 and 2006/2007 seasons, ending the first campaign in the quarterfinal, and the second journey in the group stage. A win for Rivers United and Plateau United over two legs will see them both qualifying for the Group stage of the CAF Champions League with a loss seeing them having another chance in the Confederation Cup playoff. For Kwara United, victory over two legs will see them playing the playoff against teams eliminated from the Champions League 2nd qualifying round for a place in the group stage.

