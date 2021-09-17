C & I Leasing reports 58% drop in H1’21 PAT

C & I Leasing Plc has posted a 57.84 per cent decline in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2021. The group’s half year unaudited financial statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed a profit after tax of N113,000 million for the half year 2021 as against N268.039 million posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of 57.84 per cent.

Profit before tax decreased by 24.23 per cent from N378.628 million in 2020 to N286.898 million in 2021. C & I Leasing recorded a gross earnings of N9.266 billion during the period under review, from N10.971 billion in 2020, accounting for a decline of 15.54 per cent. Lease expenses stood at N3.486 billion in 2021 from N4.240 billion in 2020.

C & I Leasing recently expressed optimism that the emergence of Peace Mass Transit as the company’s majority shareholder would bring enhanced value creation for all its stakeholders. Mr Andrew Otike- Odibi, the company’s Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, gave the assurance at a virtual meeting on the loan stock acquisition by Peace Mass Transit Ltd. Otike-Odibi said that the impact of the acquisition would be positive for all the company’s stakeholders. C & I Leasing had notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the purchase of 313,326,316 units of the Neoma Africa Fund L.L.C unsecured variable coupon redeemable convertible loan stock in registered units of N4.75 each by Peace Mass Transit Ltd. The loan stock, when fully converted, will result in the issuance of 987,500,000 ordinary shares of the company which will represent 55.82 per cent of the issued shares of the company.

