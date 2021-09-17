Business

C & I Leasing reports 58% drop in H1’21 PAT

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

C & I Leasing Plc has posted a 57.84 per cent decline in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2021. The group’s half year unaudited financial statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed a profit after tax of N113,000 million for the half year 2021 as against N268.039 million posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of 57.84 per cent.

Profit before tax decreased by 24.23 per cent from N378.628 million in 2020 to N286.898 million in 2021. C & I Leasing recorded a gross earnings of N9.266 billion during the period under review, from N10.971 billion in 2020, accounting for a decline of 15.54 per cent. Lease expenses stood at N3.486 billion in 2021 from N4.240 billion in 2020.

C & I Leasing recently expressed optimism that the emergence of Peace Mass Transit as the company’s majority shareholder would bring enhanced value creation for all its stakeholders. Mr Andrew Otike- Odibi, the company’s Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, gave the assurance at a virtual meeting on the loan stock acquisition by Peace Mass Transit Ltd. Otike-Odibi said that the impact of the acquisition would be positive for all the company’s stakeholders. C & I Leasing had notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the purchase of 313,326,316 units of the Neoma Africa Fund L.L.C unsecured variable coupon redeemable convertible loan stock in registered units of N4.75 each by Peace Mass Transit Ltd. The loan stock, when fully converted, will result in the issuance of 987,500,000 ordinary shares of the company which will represent 55.82 per cent of the issued shares of the company.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Facebook rolls out Instagram Lite in sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Facebook has announced the launch of Instagram Lite in sub-Saharan Africa, a new, lightweight version of the Instagram app for Android that uses less data and works well across all network conditions. According to the company, the new version of Instagram Lite for Android is less than 2MB in size, making it fast to install […]
Business

Boxed! Wealthy Nigerians convert private jets to chartered aircrafts

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

•Move some to foreign countries •Blame high cost of maintenance •‘Anti-corruption war scares owners   In 2014, Nigerians were said to have spent $6.5billion on private jets, making the country, the largest market in Africa for luxury aircraft and one of the fastest growing in the world at that time. Nigeria was only competing with […]
Business

N65bn stimulus: FG’s reassuring move for investors

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Recently, the Federal Government through the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, told members of the organised private sector of Nigeria at a meeting in Abuja that the announcement of a series of stimulus packages, including a N50 billion survival funds for Micro Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSME) and a N15 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica