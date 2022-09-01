C. MOORE MEDIA INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC RELATIONS JOINS ALLISON+PARTNERS, EXPANDS THE AGENCY’S CAPABILITIES INTO AFRICAN MARKETS

Says Clients Will Benefit from Allison+Partners Global Footprint, International Network C. Moore Media International Public Relations (CMM), a boutique independent Public Relations agency specialising in the United States, United Kingdom and African markets, has joined Allison+Partners, an integrated global marketing and communications agency operating in more than 50 markets around the world.

The addition of CMM augments Allison+Partners’ deep corporate communications, executive positioning, thought leadership and business-to-business communications capabilities with DE&I communications, Pan-African media relations, reputation management, crisis communications, content marketing and CSR.

CMM clients will benefit from a deeper global footprint including Europe, Asia and The Americas, alongside extended expertise in creative, digital, influencer marketing, thought leadership and market analytics that Allison+Partners applies to all its clients on a global scale.

CMM founder Claudine Moore has become a managing director at Allison+Partners. In her new role, she will leverage the agency’s global reach and technology expertise to offer resources and support for international and African tech companies looking to expand in Africa.

“This is a very exciting moment for us to join Allison+Partners, one of the industry’s fastest-growing and innovative global agencies. By joining the agency, we will be able to provide current and future Africa-focused clients with the same senior-level counsel and hands-on team expertise, while leveraging Allison+Partners’ global footprint, network and extensive resources to support the growing African market,” Moore said.

Moore brings a wealth of experience in the African business and tech space with CMM, having worked with some of the continent’s most well-known and well-funded startups ranging from Series A to Series E, including WorldRemit, Copia Global, Lori Systems, Konga, AFEX, WorldCover and more. She has also worked with a diverse roster of Africa-focused organizations, including The Africa Channel, Arik Air, The Africa Progress Panel, Heirs Holdings and The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

In addition, Moore has led Pan-African and global communications for some of the continent’s most influential business leaders, including former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Tony O. Elumelu, chairman of the United Bank for Africa and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Allison+Partners Global President and Chief Client Experience Officer, Matthew Della Croce, said adding Moore and her team enhances Allison+Partners’ best-in-class technology and corporate capabilities with her deep experience in U.S., UK, and African markets helping tech brands grow to scale.

“Our focus at Allison+Partners is to provide a unique global viewpoint to clients to support their business objectives. The addition of Claudine and her team moves us further in this regard and gives us significantly deeper capabilities and reach into Africa, a complex, pivotal and increasingly influential marketplace that requires a network, true expertise and bespoke offerings in line with how Allison+Partners works throughout the world,” Della Croce said.

An adjunct professor at New York University, Moore’s global work has led to top international business awards. She was named the Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications at the 2021 Davos Communications Awards.

In 2020, she was listed in the PRovoke Media top 25 PR and communications innovators in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Previous awards include placement on The Network Journal’s 40 under Forty’ list of U.S. High Achievers and The UK Power List: Britain’s Top 100 Most Influential Black People.

In 2020, Moore launched The Future is Female Mentorship Program, the first and only PR and communications initiative dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders. The current third edition of the program has seen a 91% increase in applications from last year, with female founders applying from 36 countries across Africa. Moore will continue to run the program with the full support of Allison+Partners, which is deeply dedicated to mentorship and committed to supporting the initiative as it continues to scale.

During the past year, Allison+Partners’ Corporate Reputation practice continued to grow substantially, driven by organizations’ needs to effectively manage through the challenging and disruptive environments facing today’s leaders. The Corporate practice launched its Thought Leadership Center of Excellence, added new capabilities and offerings to support client transformation needs via Allison Advisory, and expanded its C-suite content strategy and development capabilities. Key hires were made in content strategies, real estate, thought leadership, business-to-business communication and social impact to support clients’ growing remits.

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For.

The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for four consecutive years and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies. Allison+Partners operates in 34 markets worldwide and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health, and Technology.

The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...