C/River Assembly confirms appointment of President, Customary Court of Appeal

The Cross River State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Sampson Anjor as the President of Customary Court of Appeal in the state. Justice Anjor’s appointment was confirmed during plenary yesterday in Calabar, the state capital. The confirmation was granted after the House deliberated on a letter from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Tina Agbor, which requested the House to confirm the appointment of the nominee in line with section 281 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). During deliberation, the lawmakers in their separate contributions noted that Justice Anjor served the state meritoriously, even as they added that the nominee also had credible credentials which qualified him to be appointed as the President of the Customary Court of Appeal. Thereafter, the lawmakers voted unanimously for his confirmation.

 

