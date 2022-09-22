C’ River govt clamps down on fake doctors

The Cross River State Government has said that quack doctors and other health related violators in the state will henceforth be clamped down. Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Health, Dr. David Ushie, made this known in Calabar. Ushie, who is also the chairman of the state task force on Quackery, alleged that one, Austin Adugba, and three other accomplices claiming to be medical doctors performed illegal surgeries in Aladin Community in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River state. He said that before the incident, the task force had handled no less than 22 cases, arrested violators and closed down 13 healthcare facilities on account of various violations of the regulatory laws.
