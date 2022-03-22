News

C’ Rivers: Court sacks 20 lawmakers for defecting to APC

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday sacked 20 members of the Cross River state house of assembly for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the  All Progressive Congress (APC). The PDP had dragged the Lawmakers before the court over their defection to the APC.

 

The affected lawmakers are Michael Etaba, Legor Idagbor, Eteng Jonah William, Joseph A. Bassey, Odey Peter Agbe, Okon E. Ephraim, Regina L. Anyogo, Matthew S. Olory, Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, Ogbor Ogbor Udop and Ekpe Charles Okon.

Others are Hillary Ekpang Bisong, Francis B. Asuquo, Elvert Ayambem, Davis Etta, Sunday U. Achunekan, Cynthia Nkasi, Edward Ajang, Chris Nja-Mbu Ogar and Maria Akwaji.

 

