C’ Rivers: I don’t believe in zoning, says Peters

High Chief Higgins Peters is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State and doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Opal Group. In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he talks about the political intrigues that culminated in the APC winning the Ogoja/ Yala Federal Constituency by-elections, power shift to the south, and other sundry issues in the 2023 politics

The by-election in Ogoja/Yala has come and gone. What was the experience like for APC?

APC as a party in the state took too many things for granted with the feeling of ‘we are the government everyone is loyal to us.’

This feeling and belief had largely worked from 2003 until recently with the exception of Alex Egbuna’s election in 2019. I can tell you authoritatively that besides the 1999 election, everyone that has been elected in the state from the National Assembly, State Assembly and local government since 2003 are all beneficiaries of the establishment (the state government).

No one in the above-mentioned positions, past or present, would claim to have won election or been elected on their own electoral worth or value. It is laughable and mischievous when we see most of our elected office holders claiming or bragging about electoral value or premium they don’t have.

Cross River State has had consistent PDP governors and government for over 22 years with cells and blocks in every nook and cranny of the state, yet we took it for granted that we could just move out without sensitization, leaders going back to tell the people that the house we have been living in for the past 22years had collapsed and we were going to use the broom to sweep the debris away to give room to a better and more durable building.

Without mincing words, there was a yawning gap between the party leaders and the followers. This election has taught us that this gap, we must close, sensitization and explanation, we must do to the people. Can you imagine that instead of leaders going home to stay with people within their communities, they rather preferred to stay in hotels in urban centers and be visiting guests to their communities and the people?

How do we, therefore, earn the trust or respect of the people that were supposed to translate to votes that way? That must change.

What prompted your party, the APC, to make pronouncement that they are zoning the seat of governor to Cross River Southern Senatorial district in 2023?

As a person, let me say that I don’t believe in zoning particularly as the rotation has ended. Instead, I believe more in capacity, but if the governor who is the leader of our party in the state, as enshrined in the party constitution, has said it should go to the Southern Senatorial District, knowing that there are abundance of people with tremendous capacity there, why would any loyal party man or woman challenge that decision, particularly some of us who are privileged to have him as our friend? I will support and stand by his decision to the letter.

Who does the APC have in mind to hand over the guber ticket to in 2023?

The party will surely field a competent, dynamic, acceptable, experienced and popular candidate that will not bring too much pressure on the party in trying to sell his candidature to the people.

You recently said that your party, the APC, did not expect the kind of challenges posed by the opposition party, the PDP and that your party has learnt a great lesson. Can you throw more light on it?

Since you want an insight, I will tell you with all assurances that the APC is learning from its mistakes. Knowing what we know now, in 2023, we will win the governorship election clearly as sure as the day will break tomorrow and almost all elective positions available. I stand to be quoted afterwards.

Now that the PDP has said it has rejected the outcome of the Ogoja/Yalla by-election, what will happen?

Anyone that doubted the result of the Ogoja/Yala by-election is a joker. So if some elements in PDP are saying they want to contest the results, then they are jokers or are mischievous.

It is my belief that politics or party affiliation should not break the bond of family and friendship that exist between us in the north. Unfortunately, it is becoming a pattern that people in PDP go to contest elections with their hopes in courts not on the electorate. That is so sad.

You are known to be a close friend of Governor Ben Ayade. Are you now speaking his mind?

No, I don’t work or speak for Governor Ben Ayade. I speak for myself.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...