C & S Unification youths: We’re Bible believing church, not just a visiting place

The youth arm of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Youth Fellowship, has revealed that they are ready to let the whole world know that they are also a church to be reckoned with and not just a place to visit for spiritual purposes. The youth leadership of the church made this known during a visit to the Lagos office of the Daily Telegraph newspaper, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph. During the visit, the youth fellowship led by its Chairman, Brother Muyiwa Odedina (JP), said the church will be 96-year-old by September and there was the need ‘to make the world know that they truly exist.’ “We are actually doing what our fathers failed to do in the past,” Odedina said. “We are not known as a church unlike other churches and there is the need to let the world know that we have a church known as Cherubim and Seraphim Unification. “By September 11, the church will be 96 years old and while we are celebrating, we want people to know that we are a church of God and not just a place to visit for spiritual purposes.”
Money laundering: Court sets July 2 for adoption in Kalu’s suit against EFCC
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, fixed July 2 for the adoption of all the processes in the suit by former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, challenging his retrial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on alleged money laundering charges. The trial judge, Justice Inyang […]
Gov: Military sabotaging counter-insurgency war
…vows to mobilise hunters, vigilantes to ‘take over’ Army probes attack on governor’s convoy Explosion rocks Borno Depressed soldier kills lieutenant over pass Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday alleged that there has been a “complete sabotage” of the counter insurgency war in the North-East region of the country. Zulum, who expressed frustration […]
COVID-19: NCDC records 120 fresh infections
After weeks of contributing regularly to Nigeria’s count of COVID-19 infections, Lagos and Plateau recorded no new case on Monday, according to the country’s latest update on positive samples. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 120 new cases of the coronavirus in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday. […]
