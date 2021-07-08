C & S Unification youths: We’re Bible believing church, not just a visiting place

The youth arm of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Youth Fellowship, has revealed that they are ready to let the whole world know that they are also a church to be reckoned with and not just a place to visit for spiritual purposes. The youth leadership of the church made this known during a visit to the Lagos office of the Daily Telegraph newspaper, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph. During the visit, the youth fellowship led by its Chairman, Brother Muyiwa Odedina (JP), said the church will be 96-year-old by September and there was the need ‘to make the world know that they truly exist.’ “We are actually doing what our fathers failed to do in the past,” Odedina said. “We are not known as a church unlike other churches and there is the need to let the world know that we have a church known as Cherubim and Seraphim Unification. “By September 11, the church will be 96 years old and while we are celebrating, we want people to know that we are a church of God and not just a place to visit for spiritual purposes.”

Like this: Like Loading...