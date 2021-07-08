News

C & S Unification youths: We’re Bible believing church, not just a visiting place

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The youth arm of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Youth Fellowship, has revealed that they are ready to let the whole world know that they are also a church to be reckoned with and not just a place to visit for spiritual purposes. The youth leadership of the church made this known during a visit to the Lagos office of the Daily Telegraph newspaper, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph. During the visit, the youth fellowship led by its Chairman, Brother Muyiwa Odedina (JP), said the church will be 96-year-old by September and there was the need ‘to make the world know that they truly exist.’ “We are actually doing what our fathers failed to do in the past,” Odedina said. “We are not known as a church unlike other churches and there is the need to let the world know that we have a church known as Cherubim and Seraphim Unification. “By September 11, the church will be 96 years old and while we are celebrating, we want people to know that we are a church of God and not just a place to visit for spiritual purposes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Money laundering: Court sets July 2 for adoption in Kalu’s suit against EFCC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, fixed July 2 for the adoption of all the processes in the suit by former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, challenging his retrial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on alleged money laundering charges. The trial judge, Justice Inyang […]
News Top Stories

Gov: Military sabotaging counter-insurgency war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Miringa

…vows to mobilise hunters, vigilantes to ‘take over’ Army probes attack on governor’s convoy Explosion rocks Borno Depressed soldier kills lieutenant over pass Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday alleged that there has been a “complete sabotage” of the counter insurgency war in the North-East region of the country. Zulum, who expressed frustration […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC records 120 fresh infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  After weeks of contributing regularly to Nigeria’s count of COVID-19 infections, Lagos and Plateau recorded no new case on Monday, according to the country’s latest update on positive samples. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 120 new cases of the coronavirus in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica