CAA cancels African athletics tourney

Following Nigeria refusal to stage the 22nd edition of the Athletics championship, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has decided to annul this year edition of the event, Capital city of Algeria, Algiers was initially scheduled to host the championship but the country pulled out due to coronavirus restrictions placed on some countries. With the efforts of the Nigeria Sports Ministry, it was moved to Lagos Nigeria, but the country’s health authority refused to grant approval for the events to take place citing covid 19. The African Athletics body through Radio France Internationale (RFI), announced the cancellation. The pronounced cancellation of the 22nd African Athletics Championships came in as bad news for the athletes who were aiming to use the championship as qualification for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to start on July 23.
Related Articles
Davies: Ottasolo FC will stun domestic scene
…extends empowerment project to the public The proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club, Gabriel Davies, has promised that the new outfit will take the football scene by storm in Nigeria. Davies said his team, Ottasolo FC , would be administered like a professional outfit even though the team just registered for the Nigeria National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers Association manager of the year. Klopp’s team won the Premier League – the Reds’ first English top-flight title for 30 years, reports the BBC. Emma Hayes recently won the FA Women’s Super League manager of the year award after leading Chelsea to the title. Leeds United boss […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
National team coaches not HELPing home-based players ENOUGH to succeed –Dele Aiyenugba
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA says he is looking forward to winning something great with his new club, Kwara United. Excerpts… It all started with Kwara Stars years back and now you are with Kwara United, what’s the affiliation with Kwara? Kwara is like home to me, Kwara […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)