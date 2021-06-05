Sports

CAA cancels African athletics tourney

Following Nigeria refusal to stage the 22nd edition of the Athletics championship, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has decided to annul this year edition of the event, Capital city of Algeria, Algiers was initially scheduled to host the championship but the country pulled out due to coronavirus restrictions placed on some countries. With the efforts of the Nigeria Sports Ministry, it was moved to Lagos Nigeria, but the country’s health authority refused to grant approval for the events to take place citing covid 19. The African Athletics body through Radio France Internationale (RFI), announced the cancellation. The pronounced cancellation of the 22nd African Athletics Championships came in as bad news for the athletes who were aiming to use the championship as qualification for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to start on July 23.

