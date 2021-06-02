CAA Region II Championship highly competitive, says Gusau

The President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, has said the just-concluded CAA Region II Championship held around the Sports Complex of the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria was highly competitive and well attended. Gusau who also doubles as the Africa Athletics Region II President expressed contentment at the high level of healthy competition among athletes. He said that all eight participating countries were all represented on the medals table which is a huge achievement for the region. “I am very impressed and highly encouraged by the participation of eight countries in this championship,” he said.

“Every country that came for this championship won a medal. It is not an issue where you have one country trying to take over the medal table. We witnessed a very competitive event. “This should have been the best competition for Nigerian athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games but they are in USA.

Hopefully, there will be other opportunities for them to qualify. That is our prayer.” As the tenure of the present AFN Board winds down and another election fixed for Kebbi on June 14, Gusau expressed satisfaction in the modest results the board was able to achieve.

