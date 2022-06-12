CAA Senior Championships: Olatoye, Onyekwere strike gold in Mauritius

…as Big Brother Naija star, Edwards, targets historic gold

Sade Olatoye’s African Championships debut took off on a winning note as she overcame the threat posed by Algeria’s Zouina Bouzebra to win the women’s Hammer throw on Day 4 of the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

It was a close contest between the Nigerian and Algerian as the latter’s first two throws of 59.86m and 59.66m landed farther than the former’s throws of 57.78m and 57.98m respectively.

However, Olatoye who has a Personal Best (PB) of 69.89m in the event, dug deep to produce her winning mark of 63.67m at her third attempt and Bouzebra eventually had to settle for Silver with 63.48m. Egypt’s Rawan Barakat claimed Bronze with a mark of 62.67m.

Olatoye’s GOLD medal was enough to keep Nigeria in joint 3rd place (alongside Algeria) on the medals table with a total of seven medals: four GOLD, two Silver and a Bronze medal. Also on Saturday, Chioma Onyekwere won the Discus event to add to the country’s medal haul.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem star, Mike Edwards, will be seeking his first major title for Nigeria when he files out for the high jump event on Sunday, the final day of the Championship.

Edwards, 31 will be making his second attempt for a podium appearance in the competition after finishing fourth at the 21st edition of the championship four years ago in Asaba, Delta state.

While Edwards will be seeking a personal first continental title of his career, a win for him will also be Nigeria’s first gold medal in the event in the history of the championship.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...