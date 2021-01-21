Cabal derailing Nigeria by dubious means, says CCB member

A member of the newly inaugurated Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) representing the South- South, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has said that a few cabals are derailing the progress of the country by dubious means. Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives said this while interacting with newsmen after the inauguration of the CCB members at the Presidential Villa yesterday. He also told the newsmen that the Bureau would work to ensure a reduction in corruption to the barest minimum.

He said the CCB would stop corrupt officials from siphoning and taking the nation’s resources abroad to develop foreign economies. The former lawmakers said it was high time people with dubious intentions were stopped from derailing the progress in the country. According to him, “I think Nigeria deserves to get the best, Nigeria deserves to be among the leading nations with all that God has bestowed on this nation, but few cabals have determined to derail the progress of this great nation through dubious means.

“Of course, you know that the Code of Conduct Bureau was established many years ago to curb the menace of corruption. As we can see, corruption is a cancer that needs total eradication and to achieve that every patriotic Nigerian must put hands together and support the government of the day. President Buhari cannot do it alone, he requires everyone. “Seeing a crime being committed, failure to report that crime to the nearest law enforcement agency, you are as guilty as the man or woman who committed that crime.

So it’s going to require the efforts of every one of us. “I myself need the cooperation of my team, my committee, all Nigerians, other law enforcement agencies, for us to collaborate in order to bring to bear and put Nigeria first

