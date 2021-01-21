News

Cabal derailing Nigeria by dubious means, says CCB member

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

A member of the newly inaugurated Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) representing the South- South, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has said that a few cabals are derailing the progress of the country by dubious means. Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives said this while interacting with newsmen after the inauguration of the CCB members at the Presidential Villa yesterday. He also told the newsmen that the Bureau would work to ensure a reduction in corruption to the barest minimum.

He said the CCB would stop corrupt officials from siphoning and taking the nation’s resources abroad to develop foreign economies. The former lawmakers said it was high time people with dubious intentions were stopped from derailing the progress in the country. According to him, “I think Nigeria deserves to get the best, Nigeria deserves to be among the leading nations with all that God has bestowed on this nation, but few cabals have determined to derail the progress of this great nation through dubious means.

“Of course, you know that the Code of Conduct Bureau was established many years ago to curb the menace of corruption. As we can see, corruption is a cancer that needs total eradication and to achieve that every patriotic Nigerian must put hands together and support the government of the day. President Buhari cannot do it alone, he requires everyone. “Seeing a crime being committed, failure to report that crime to the nearest law enforcement agency, you are as guilty as the man or woman who committed that crime.

So it’s going to require the efforts of every one of us. “I myself need the cooperation of my team, my committee, all Nigerians, other law enforcement agencies, for us to collaborate in order to bring to bear and put Nigeria first

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged Fraud: Ex-Benue TSB boss to refund N195.7m

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Immediate past Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Wilfred Uji, is to cough out a whopping N195, 760, 862. 09 being funds he allegedly misappropriated from the cooperative society at the board while in office. Uji is to refund the money to the coffers of the state government. Governor Samuel […]
News

Insecurity: Benue to recruit 2,300 personnel for community policing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State security council yesterday approved the recruitment of 2,300 personnel of community policing and 460 Community Volunteer Guards (CVGs), also known as Vigilante, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies and tackle the security challenges of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom, who announced this while briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, said the […]
News

FG introduces non-custodial sentencing to decongest correctional centres

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In a bid to decongest the Correctional Centres across the country , the Federal Government has introduced a noncustodial sentencing for offenders depending on their offence.   Speaking at the signing of the new Consolidated Federal Capital Territory Courts (Custodial and Non – Custodial Sentencing ) Practice Directions, 2020 in Abuja yesterday, the Attorney-General of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica