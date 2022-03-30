News

Cabinet: Soludo submits 35 names to Anambra Assembly

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Anambra State G o v e r n o r, Charles Soludo, yesterday sent a list of twenty persons as commissioner-designates to the state House of Assembly. He also submitted fifteen more names as special advisers that were approved through voice vote by the lawmakers present. Soludo had on the day of inauguration announced that the list of his commissioners would be made available to the legislature one or two weeks after his swearing in. The list, which had one commissioner-designate per local government area, left Idemili North Local Government vacant and is being canvassed that the position of Idemili North may have been vacant due to the appointment of Prof.

Solo Chukwulobelu as is the secretary to the state government (SSG). But there is no official statement on the absence of a commissioner-designate for the local government area. Speaker of the House Uche Okafor, announced the names during plenary while reading a letter from Governor Soludo dated March 28. Okafor said the governor also sent another letter requesting the confirmation of 15 special adviser nominees. The speaker, however, asked the House Committee on Screening to screen the commissioner-nominees. The majority leader moved a motion for the confirmation of the 15 special advisers and they were approved after a voice-vote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari unveils 7 of Zulum’s 556 projects, says I’m highly impressed

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

President Muhammadu Buhari could not hide his joy in Maiduguri yesterday after inaugurating seven out of the 556 capital projects delivered by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in just two years in office. The president, who was on a one-day visit to the state after a long time, said: “I am highly impressed by […]
News

NASS: Stakeholders seek review of 159-year-old abortion law

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Say archaic law endangering women’s lives   The National Assembly has been charged to review the laws governing abortion in Nigeria so as to bring them up to speed with modern day realities.   The laws which are embedded in the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria and Criminal Code of Southern Nigeria were made in […]
News

#EndSARS: Four killed during reprisal attack against protesters in Auchi

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

At least four persons were reportedly shot dead Monday in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. The ugly incident occurred during an early morning peaceful #EndSARS protest in the area. New Telegraph learnt that the protest later turned violent as youths embarked on extortion of passersby and motorists plying the busy Benin-Auchi-Okene-Abuja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica