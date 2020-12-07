Cable firm employs directors, auditor

Following the retirement of two of its directors, Mrs Oge Maduka and Mr Nnamdi Ike, Cutix Plc has appointed Ike Okonkwo, Ijeoma Ezeasor and Mr Ariyo Olushekun as non-executive directors.

Also, the cable company approved the appointment of Mrs Ngozi Monica Okonkwo & Co as the new external auditor of the firm, replacing ANOC Professional Service who retired at the meeting,

The company said in a statement that the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been notified of the appointments.

Okonkwo obtained Higer National Diploma (HND) in marketing from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu and HND in accountancy from the Federal Polytechnic Oko.

Also, Ezeasor, who is a policy analyst with vast knowledge in industrial and economic policy, obtained a degree in accountancy from University of Nigeria.

Olushekun is an authorised dealing clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NASD Plc and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He obtained HND in accountancy from Yaba College of Technology as well as Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in marketing from the University of Lagos.

