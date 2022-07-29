News Top Stories

CAC: 23 unregistered firms lifting crude oil from Nigeria

Reps direct Navy to submit details of seized vessel owners

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on fuel subsidy regime from 2017- 2021 has revealed that 23 oil marketing companies have been lifting crude oil out of Nigeria without due registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Disclosing this yesterday in Abuja, the committee, which also requested for a comprehensive list of all seized vessels from the nation’s territorial waters by the Nigerian Navy, said the CAC gave the names of some of the companies as Enadeb Consortium, Brittania- U, Mocol SA, Mecuria Energy, Transfigura, Vono Energy, West Africa Gas Ltd, Matrix Energy, Petrogas among other entities. Chairman of the committee, Hon Almustapha Aliyu, issued the directive during an investigative hearing on the matter in which the Nigerian Navy, NNPC and Duke Oil were billed to make presentations on their receipt of

subsidy payment. The committee also requested for a detailed report of all the particulars of all vessel owners and the referral to the security agencies for prosecution. According to the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, there are a good number of crude oil-laden vessels siezed on the nation’s waterways by the Navy. The CNS, who was represented by Commodore K.Emimo, said that the Nigerian Navy had been doing vessel verification on oil lifting by vessels in the nation’s waterways. He informed that the NN was not directly involved in crude oil lifting but only working to assist the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) to achieve its mandate in oil lifting. He had requested to be excused from the investigative hearing on the fuel subsidy regime in a correspondence addressed to the committee chairman, saying that he was attending the National Security Council meeting summoned by the president.

 

