News Top Stories

CAC begins 2 more business registration models

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, has commenced the registration of two new forms of business scheme pursuant to Companies and Allied Matters , CAMA, 2020. The development followed the successful deployment of online application for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and Limited Partnerships (LPs). Speaking shortly after the deployment, the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, described the LLP as a partnership arrangement with legal personality separate from the partners, adding that the liabilities of the partners of an LLP were limited to the amount agreed to be contributed or outstanding in the event of winding up. The RG said an LLP shall have at least two “Designated Partners” who will be responsible for compliance with the requirements of the Act by the LLP.

He, however, added that the designated partners shall be individuals at least one of whom must be resident in Nigeria. On the The LP, the Registrar General described it as a partnership arrangement with at least one general partner and at least one limited partner. He stressed that the liabilities of a general partner were unlimited while the liabilities of a limited partner were limited (unless he takes part in the management of the partnership). Abubakar further stated that an LP shall not consist of more than 20 persons and that the name of an LP shall end with the word “Limited Partnership” or the abbreviation “LP.”

Meanwhile, Senator Muhammed Abba Aji and Daughter Fatima became the first Nigerians to Register an LLP. Senator Aji, who is the Director General, North East Governors Forum (NEGF), said he was thrilled with the development which he further described as unprecedented. He applauded the initiatives of the Registrar General for redeeming his earlier pledge to deploy the LLP and LP interfaces on the Companies Registration Portal by the end of August, 2021. Senator Aji revealed his intention to establish a law firm along with his partner, adding that their focus was to venture into the provision of pro bono services particularly in the North East.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Open schools now, Imo group tells Uzodimma

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

A group, League of Imo State Professionals, yesterday urged Governor Hope Uzodima to reopen public schools in order to save the children from losing the entire academic year. The group, an umbrella association of Imo State indigenous professionals based in Anambra State made the call at the end of its emergency meeting held in Awka. […]
News

How cost adjustments moved NNPC to profitability

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said the remarkable feat of making profit 44 years after establishment of the Corporation was due to deep adjustments and stringent measures especially around cost of operation. Kyari who addressed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that as at 2018 the NNPC had […]
News

Damasak attack: Magashi, Service Chiefs visit Maiduguri

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

In a bid to reaffirm its stronghold on Damasak and other Boko Haram-prone areas in Borno State, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs, yesterday arrived in Maiduguri on an assessment visit.   New Telegraph gathered that the visit was part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica