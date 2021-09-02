CAC begins 2 more business registration models

The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, has commenced the registration of two new forms of business scheme pursuant to Companies and Allied Matters , CAMA, 2020. The development followed the successful deployment of online application for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and Limited Partnerships (LPs). Speaking shortly after the deployment, the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, described the LLP as a partnership arrangement with legal personality separate from the partners, adding that the liabilities of the partners of an LLP were limited to the amount agreed to be contributed or outstanding in the event of winding up. The RG said an LLP shall have at least two “Designated Partners” who will be responsible for compliance with the requirements of the Act by the LLP.

He, however, added that the designated partners shall be individuals at least one of whom must be resident in Nigeria. On the The LP, the Registrar General described it as a partnership arrangement with at least one general partner and at least one limited partner. He stressed that the liabilities of a general partner were unlimited while the liabilities of a limited partner were limited (unless he takes part in the management of the partnership). Abubakar further stated that an LP shall not consist of more than 20 persons and that the name of an LP shall end with the word “Limited Partnership” or the abbreviation “LP.”

Meanwhile, Senator Muhammed Abba Aji and Daughter Fatima became the first Nigerians to Register an LLP. Senator Aji, who is the Director General, North East Governors Forum (NEGF), said he was thrilled with the development which he further described as unprecedented. He applauded the initiatives of the Registrar General for redeeming his earlier pledge to deploy the LLP and LP interfaces on the Companies Registration Portal by the end of August, 2021. Senator Aji revealed his intention to establish a law firm along with his partner, adding that their focus was to venture into the provision of pro bono services particularly in the North East.

