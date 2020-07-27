News

CAC despatches 400 company certificates in two days

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) at the weekend said it has dispatched no fewer than 400 company registration certificates between last week Thursday and last weekend.

 

The agency in addition announced that effective from August 10 , it would begin the implementation of an electronic system for registration of companies. CAC Registrar-General and Chief Executive, Garba Abubakar, made this disclosure in Abuja while briefing journalists on some of the reforms being implemented under his leadership.

 

He said with the new measures at the commission, company registration certificates would henceforth be sent to customers through courier services or electronically to avoid physical contact with clients. He said the electronic mailing system was one of the reforms being implemented under his leadership to reposition the CAC for improved efficiency.

 

He said based on global standards, the process of company registration was done electronically without physical presence, noting that the era where lawyers besiege the commission to conduct such transactions was over.

