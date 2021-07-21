News

CAC holds induction July 25

Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Irapada District Headquarters, Ibadan is set for the inauguration and induction service of Pastor Emmanuel Ayobami Nasiru as first district superintendent of CAC Oke Irapada Kupo district on July 25. Billed to hold at the T.Y. junction, Iyana Agbala, New Ife Road auditorium, a statement issued by the church stated that the CAC President (worldwide), Pastor Henry Ojo, will be the father of the day.

