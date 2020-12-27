CAC Oke-Itura celebrates ‘Harvest of Uncommon Mercy

Members of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Itura, Lagos, rolled out the drums recently to thank God for what they described as uncommon mercy which they enjoyed from the Lord throughout the year 2020.

Precisely they are thankful because they were able to escape from COVID-19 havoc, #EndSARS crisis, hardship and wanton killings in the country. The faithful and guests had turned in large numbers, to show gratitude to God for His love, faithfulness, protection and benevolence.

Family by family they came to express their appreciation to God for his unfailing grace and mercy in the midst. The elated Presiding Minister of the church, Prophetess Eunice Adebayo (JP), charged the brethren to always hallowed God as the creator of all things visible and invisible and reminded them that God had entrusted the care of the earth to mankind.

Her words: “We are thanking God because He has shown to be a mercy God to us in Oke-Itura. Despite the numerous challenges during the year, no member of the church was found missing, no death was recorded, no sickness and above all He showed us His uncommon mercy.

“Our father is not a man that He will lie or deceive His children, His promises concern us will definitely come to pass, at the beginning of the year my father said to me there will be tribulation, there will be hardship but my children will overcome and we never doubted His word. We are using this Thanksgiving to return all glory to Him.”

She added: “Nobody should doubt God and His promise for us, we need to retrace our steps and hold on to Him. If not for His mercy, the world would have been consumed through this virus, but He has shown that His God no man can challenge Him. I see the year ahead as a year of reward to those who will believe and continue to serve Him diligently.

“Our political leaders need to have the fear of God and let Him direct them, whatever we are suffering today are man made problem. And God is not happy with the people at the helms of affairs, but He is a mercy God and always ready to forgive us.” Delivering the message, Evangelist Akinlolu Adebayo said if not for the mercy of God, this year we would have been consumed, because a lot happens in the course of the year.

“I believe today our Thanksgiving is suppose to multiply because His word never changes. God showed us mercy and there is room for Thanksgiving.

“Mercy is what we enjoy every day from God, for a dead man cannot receive mercy “I want our mind to go straight to God because He has shown us his mercy every time we call on Him.

It is God that shows mercy and favour every second, minute and I believe this year there is still time for God to favour us and show us His mercy “It is not by our power, we can run every day, work hard, but if the Mercy of a God is not upon us there will not be a result.

Because Mercy make a way where there seems to be no way, mercy can turn bad situation to good for any of His children,” He also encourage everyone to keep to his commandment because God has a lot in stock for his children in 2021.

